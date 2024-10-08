Amazon's best-selling Champion men's jacket just dropped to $11 with this huge Prime Day deal

Amazon's October Prime Day (officially known the Big Deals Days) is off to a flying start with huge savings on some of our favorite outerwear, including this massive discount on one of the best-selling men's track jackets.

Right now, you can pick up the Champion Stadium Jacket from just $11, saving an incredible 77% off the regular price. It's a packable, lightweight jacket, and with this deal, will only set you back the cost of a few coffees.

It's described as a men's jacket, but it has a unisex fit, so if you're after a flexible, water resistant coat you can keep in your bag for unexpected showers, it's a great option, especially since it only weighs 2.8 ounces.

Champion Water Resistant Jacket (men's): was $50 now $11

This incredible deal knocks up to 77% off one of Champion's most popular jackets to hit its lowest ever price. It is water resistant, easy to pack away, and comes in 10 colors. The discount varies by color and size, but in most configurations, it's still below $15 for this incredibly versatile jacket.

Price check: $25 @ Champion

There's a half-zip on the front, a bungee-adjustable hood, and a water-resistant coating. Plus, the unisex fit leaves enough room for you to layer, so you can wear it alone during the warmer fall temperatures and stack up with sweaters in winter.

You also get a low-profile front pocket for essentials like your keys and phone, and the front pocket also doubles as storage for the coat when you want to pack it away into a smaller size for carrying around in your bag.

Plus, as there's no interior padding, it's machine washable. But if you're after a warmer jacket as the temperatures drop, we've also rounded up the best outwear Prime Day deals, with jackets from Columbia, The North Face and Helly Hansen.

And if you're after more savings, we'll be updating our Amazon Prime Day live blog throughout the two-day sale event.