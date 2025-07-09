Someone needs to tell Amazon that just $10 for this Champion hoodie is a ridiculous price

I was busy working on our best Prime Day fitness deals live story, and I stumbled upon the most ridculous discount that's just made me question whether Amazon really knows what it's doing.

Incredibly, the Champion Powerblend Hoodie in red is reduced by 80% right now so you can pick up this comfortable, premium outerwear for just $10. It's a popular hoodie and available in many colors and sizes, and the discount varies, but most are reduced.

Save 80% Champion Powerblend Hoodie: was $50 now $10 at Amazon This is the kind of discount I never thought I'd find on Prime Day. At just 20% of its usual price, this hoodie is 50% cotton, 50% polyester for a comfortable fleece feel and fit, with a ribbed cuff to keep it in place.

I really thought it was a mistake because this seems like an extraordinary discount. So I sense checked this with Champion's own store, which is selling the Powerblend Hoodie for $37.50, or $33.75 with loyalty pricing.

So with the Prime discount, you could buy four hoodies for almost the same price as the one on Champion's store, which is already discounted from it's usual $50 list price — I'm not sure why you would, but you could.

Then again, I'm a big advocate for picking up several versions of the things you like. There are socks, underwear and t-shirts that I love to wear, so when I find that jewel, I buy plenty to make sure that I always have some to hand, in case they go out of stock.

And although it might be summer now, I'm already looking forward to the cooler days in fall and winter where I can layer up in a comfortable hoodie to work and lounge at the weekends and evenings.

I actually have two versions of a single sweater; one I keep for casual wear (it gets covered in dog fur a lot) and one I hang in the closet as a more formal version — so it hopefully doesn't get blanketed by pet hair.