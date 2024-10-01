7 early Amazon Prime Day outerwear deals I'd buy right now from The North Face, Columbia and Helly Hansen

Amazon Prime Day — fall edition — is next week but you don't have to wait until then to save serious skrilla on high-tech performance outerwear from legendary gorp-core brands like The North Face, Columbia, Helly Hansen and Marmot. The latter two may not have the name-recognition of the former but they're bonafide OGs of the harsh-climate jacket world. So, stick around.

Best of all, deals start at just $38 for a classic Columbia full-zip fleece. There are also great bargains to be had on wet weather apparel, including this top-performing Helly Hansen Moss Jacket for only $64, marked down from $85. Find these deals and many more below.

7 early Amazon Prime Day outerwear deals

Columbia Steens Mountain 2.0 Full Zip Fleece Jacket (men's): was $60 now $38

A high-quality fleece jacket for under $40 is a total steal in my book. This cozy and stylish full-zip is available in a wide range of sizes and colors and comes highly rated by nearly a thousand Amazon users.

Columbia Benton Springs Vest (women's): was $45 now $39

If sleeves ain't your thing but feeling warm and comfy is then consider the Columbia Benton Springs fleece vest. It's extra plush and boasts two zippered hand pockets for good measure.

Columbia Benton Springs Full Zip (women's): was $60 now $45

On the flip side, if you prefer that the thieves didn't steal the sleeves, then the full-zip Benton Springs fleece may be the jacket for you. Best of all, that set of sleeves will cost you just six bucks more.

Columbia Fire Side II Full Zip Sherpa (women's): was $100 now $59

Moving into even cozier garments than the fleece options above, Columbia's ultra plush sherpa jacket is a whopping 41% off with lots of styles to select from. Like the Benton Springs options, zippered hand pockets come standard.

Marmot Drop Line Half Zip Fleece (men's): was $90 now $59

Dudes can also get in on the high-end cozy coat deals by way of the Marmot Drop Line Fleece. This half-zip is extra-breathable, making it a great choice for layering in the colder months. For those not familiar with the brand, Marmot has been making technical outerwear for serious Alaskan outdoor enthusiasts for over 50 years. So, you can trust they know a thing or two about warmth.

Helly Hansen Moss Hooded Raincoat (men's): was $85 now $64

While Marmot is U.S.-based, Helly Hansen is a Norwegian outerwear brand with similarly impressive credentials but 140+ years in the business. Norway, like Alaska, gets some damn-cold and wet winters and simply put, this may well be the best rain jacket you ever own. I'll leave it at that.

The North Face Osito Jacket (women's): was $99 now $84

The North Face is another one of my favorite gorpware brands. Not only does TNF outerwear look stylish, wear comfortably and keep you reliably warm, but it holds up exceptionally well over the seasons. The women's Osito Jacket is no exception. It's also bodaciously soft to the touch.

