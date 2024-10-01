7 early Amazon Prime Day outerwear deals I'd buy right now from The North Face, Columbia and Helly Hansen

Deals
By
published

Prime Day came early; here are 7 outerwear deals I'd buy right now

A female rock climber on a ledge smiling while wearing a green The North Face Osito Jacket
(Image credit: The North Face)

Amazon Prime Day — fall edition — is next week but you don't have to wait until then to save serious skrilla on high-tech performance outerwear from legendary gorp-core brands like The North Face, Columbia, Helly Hansen and Marmot. The latter two may not have the name-recognition of the former but they're bonafide OGs of the harsh-climate jacket world. So, stick around. 

Best of all, deals start at just $38 for a classic Columbia full-zip fleece. There are also great bargains to be had on wet weather apparel, including this top-performing Helly Hansen Moss Jacket for only $64, marked down from $85. Find these deals and many more below.

7 early Amazon Prime Day outerwear deals: Quick links

7 early Amazon Prime Day outerwear deals

Columbia Steens Mountain 2.0 Full Zip Fleece Jacket (men's): was $60 now $38

Columbia Steens Mountain 2.0 Full Zip Fleece Jacket (men's): was $60 now $38
A high-quality fleece jacket for under $40 is a total steal in my book. This cozy and stylish full-zip is available in a wide range of sizes and colors and comes highly rated by nearly a thousand Amazon users. 

View Deal
Columbia Benton Springs Vest (women's): was $45 now $39

Columbia Benton Springs Vest (women's): was $45 now $39
If sleeves ain't your thing but feeling warm and comfy is then consider the Columbia Benton Springs fleece vest. It's extra plush and boasts two zippered hand pockets for good measure.

View Deal
Columbia Benton Springs Full Zip (women's): was $60 now $45

Columbia Benton Springs Full Zip (women's): was $60 now $45
On the flip side, if you prefer that the thieves didn't steal the sleeves, then the full-zip Benton Springs fleece may be the jacket for you. Best of all, that set of sleeves will cost you just six bucks more. 

View Deal
Columbia Fire Side II Full Zip Sherpa (women's): was $100 now $59

Columbia Fire Side II Full Zip Sherpa (women's): was $100 now $59
Moving into even cozier garments than the fleece options above, Columbia's ultra plush sherpa jacket is a whopping 41% off with lots of styles to select from. Like the Benton Springs options, zippered hand pockets come standard. 

View Deal
Marmot Drop Line Half Zip Fleece (men's): was $90 now $59

Marmot Drop Line Half Zip Fleece (men's): was $90 now $59
Dudes can also get in on the high-end cozy coat deals by way of the Marmot Drop Line Fleece. This half-zip is extra-breathable, making it a great choice for layering in the colder months. For those not familiar with the brand, Marmot has been making technical outerwear for serious Alaskan outdoor enthusiasts for over 50 years. So, you can trust they know a thing or two about warmth. 

View Deal
Helly Hansen Moss Hooded Raincoat (men's): was $85 now $64

Helly Hansen Moss Hooded Raincoat (men's): was $85 now $64
While Marmot is U.S.-based, Helly Hansen is a Norwegian outerwear brand with similarly impressive credentials but 140+ years in the business. Norway, like Alaska, gets some damn-cold and wet winters and simply put, this may well be the best rain jacket you ever own. I'll leave it at that.

View Deal
The North Face Osito Jacket (women's): was $99 now $84

The North Face Osito Jacket (women's): was $99 now $84
The North Face is another one of my favorite gorpware brands. Not only does TNF outerwear look stylish, wear comfortably and keep you reliably warm, but it holds up exceptionally well over the seasons. The women's Osito Jacket is no exception. It's also bodaciously soft to the touch. 

View Deal

More deals

Looking for more sweet savings on awesome stuff? The Tom's Guide deals team has your back with more early Prime Day deals on the latest tech, including big bargains on videogames and TV deals galore. Plus, score some serious savings on outdoor essentials at REI and outerwear at L.L.Bean

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Trainers
Brand
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Gender
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 1,460 deals
Filters
Arrow
Under Armour HOVR Rise 3
1
Under Armour Men's HOVR Rise...
Amazon
View Deal
Low Stock
Ryka Women's Devotion XT Training Shoe
2
Women's Ryka, Devotion XT...
Walmart
$100
View Deal
Nike Metcon 9
(Men)
Our Review
3
Nike Men's Metcon 9 Workout...
nike
$150
View Deal
Ryka Women's Devotion XT Training Shoe
(Black)
4
Ryka Devotion XT MidTop...
Designer Shoe Warehouse
View Deal
Puma Fuse 2.0 x WIT
(White)
5
Puma Mens Wit X Fuse 2.0...
Amazon
$84.95
View Deal
Low Stock
Under Armour HOVR Rise 3
(White)
6
Under Armour Women's HOVR...
Walmart
$135
View Deal
Puma Fuse 2.0 x WIT
(White)
7
Puma Mens Wit X Fuse 2.0...
Amazon
$84.95
View Deal
Nike Metcon 9
(Men)
Our Review
8
Nike Men's Metcon 9 Workout...
nike
$150
View Deal
Low Stock
Under Armour HOVR Rise 3
(White)
9
Under Armour Women's HOVR...
Walmart
$110
View Deal
Ryka Women's Devotion XT Training Shoe
(Black)
10
Ryka Devotion XT MidTop...
Designer Shoe Warehouse
View Deal
Load more deals
Dan Bracaglia
Dan Bracaglia
Senior Writer, Fitness & Wearables

Dan Bracaglia covers fitness and consumer technology with an emphasis on wearables for Tom's Guide. Based in the US Pacific Northwest, Dan is an avid outdoor adventurer who dabbles in everything from kayaking to snowboarding, but he most enjoys exploring the cities and mountains with his small pup, Belvedere. Dan is currently training to climb some of Washington State's tallest peaks. He's also a big photography nerd. 