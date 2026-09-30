Purge the alien, save the cash! 9 epic Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine deals so you can build your army for less
Everything you need to get started in the Warhammer 40,000 game
In the grim darkness of the far future, there is only war... war between armies of little plastic dudes that you have to patiently assemble and paint yourself, that is.
Warhammer 40,000 isn't just a tabletop game: it's a true pop culture phenomenon. The last few years have seen the game take a huge leap in popularity due, in part, to the success of several great video game spin-offs.
If you prefer the tabletop 40K, however, or are looking to get into it then this is a great place to start. In this article I've rounded up nine deals on products featuring the game's most popular faction, the Adeptus Astartes — AKA the Space Marines.
This includes the recent Armageddon boxed game, which provides the core of a Space Marine force (plus some enemy Orks), the Codex: Space Marines book which will fill you in on the lore and rules for the faction, and various boxes of reinforcements. If you want to slay Xenos foes in the name of the Emperor, then this is the article for you.
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Will Salmon is Tom's Guide's Collections Editor, curating advice on the best products to spend your money on. Will has been writing about tech and entertainment for almost 20 years, including stints as GamesRadar+'s Streaming Editor, editing comics website Newsarama, and writing for lots and lots of magazines. You can read his work in SFX magazine, GamesRadar+, and right here on Tom's Guide.
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