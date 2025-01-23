The Samsung Galaxy Ring just crashed to its lowest price ever — get one for 30% off right now

The Samsung Galaxy Ring is one of the best smart rings on the market today with impressive health and fitness monitoring tools, AI-backed holistic insights, and rock-solid battery life. Available in a recently expanded range of sizes, it's also subscription-free, unlike its nearest competitor, the popular Oura Ring 4.

Originally launched at $399, the Samsung Galaxy Ring is also one of the priciest smart rings you can buy. Fortunately, Amazon is selling the Galaxy Ring for $279, which is easily the lowest price I’ve seen the Galaxy Ring listed for since it started shipping last summer.

More importantly, there’s no telling how long the Galaxy Ring will remain this affordable, so, if you’ve been considering picking one up, now is a great time to do so. The deal is on the black, silver, and gold versions with a decent selection of sizes available.

That said, you may want to first pick up Samsung’s sizing kit ($10) before committing to a Galaxy Ring. While you may know your standard ring size, Samsung’s sizing varies slightly.

The kit is sold out on Amazon but other retailers, including Walmart, have it in stock.

What about the Galaxy Ring 2?

Of course, Galaxy Ring 2 rumors have been circulating for months, and even though the forthcoming device didn’t get teased at the winter Galaxy Unpacked launch event for the Galaxy S25 smartphone, Samsung did unveil some cool new wellness tools coming to the Samsung Health app.

Both the Samsung Galaxy Watch lineup and Samsung Galaxy Ring pair with the Samsung Health app, so it’s safe to assume that owners of either will gain these tools with future firmware, including ones aimed at improving nutrition, managing stress and promoting beneficial sleep habits.

Do I need a Samsung phone to use the Galaxy Ring?

You’ll need one of the best Samsung phones — specifically, devices that support AI — to get the most out of all the Samsung Galaxy Ring’s best features. That said, the Samsung Health app plays nicely with most modern Android phones, you just lose access to some of the device’s most useful AI health insights, and also the Double Pinch Gesture.

Sorry, iPhone owners, the Galaxy Ring won’t work with your device.