Forget Oura Ring 4 — the Oura Ring 3 is down 22% right now in this early Prime Day deal

Oura made the Oura Ring 4 official this week, with better battery life, new designs, and improved accuracy. But for once, you don't need the latest model to get all the new features — as these are rolling out to all Oura wearers.

So, if you're looking to pick up one of the best smart rings, now is a great time to buy the Oura Ring Gen 3 which is currently up to 22% off at Amazon with this early Prime Day deal. But don't hang about — Oura has discontinued this model, so once retailers like Amazon are sold out, it won't be coming back in stock.

It's also your last chance to invest in the flat-topped Heritage edition, as the Oura Ring 4 only is only available in the new fully circular, all-titanium design. The discount varies between Horizon and Heritage, and by color, but you could save up to $100 depending on your preferred configuration.

Oura Ring Gen 3: was $549 now $449 @ Amazon

Since its release in 2021, the Oura Ring 3 has been the gold-standard for smart rings. It's comfortable, lasts up to a week between charges, and comes in two designs (circular or flat-topped) and in several colors. It monitors your sleep, activity, steps, and heart rate to generate a Readiness Score for the day and track changes in stress, with actionable advice to help you get more rest at night, movement during the day, and a calmer headspace.

Alongside the new ring, Oura announced a redesigned companion app for Android and iPhone, making it easier to spot short and long-term trends, with three new features; Automatic Activity Detection, Fertility Insights and Daytime Stress.

These aren't limited to owners of the latest Ring 4, as anyone with a Gen 3 ring will also be able to use them, so long as you take out Oura's subscription for $5.99 per month. The main difference is that the data informing Oura's analysis should be more accurate on the Ring 4.

That doesn't mean that the Oura Ring Gen 3 isn't worth the money though. The company goes to great lengths to test the accuracy of its data with studies and research, and the real-world performance bears that out.

The Gen 3 ring spotted that our fitness editor was pregnant before she did, and helped one of our team find out that they experienced sleep apnea. However, Oura's suggestion that the battery lasts seven days seems more like five in practice.

Oura Ring 4: from $349 at Amazon

The Oura Ring 4 is available to pre-order right now, with devices shipping from October 15. The upgraded smart ring has a circular design and all titanium body (replacing the Gen 3's epoxy interior). The sensors are recessed in the ring, so won't push into your finger, and the new Smart Sensing setup allows the ring to capture accurate data, even if the ring moves around your finger as you sleep.

If you're hoping to squeeze in more time between charges, the new Oura Ring 4 has a quoted eight-day battery life. Plus, the sensors are now recessed into the ring, which might improved comfort compared to the Gen 3 with its sensor bump.

And Oura didn't increase the price on the Ring 4. The Gen 3 started at $299 for the base Heritage version, while the cheapest circular Horizon cost $349. Meanwhile, the circular Ring 4 starts at $349, so there's no price increase between models.