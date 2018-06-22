YouTube Premieres Unveiled: What You Need to Know

Forget movie premieres. YouTube videos are getting them next. YouTube announced at VidCon today that creators will soon be able to debut their upcoming videos to their fans in real time.

Here's how it works. With Premieres, a YouTuber can create a landing page to promote an upcoming video, which can feature a still from the video, its release date, and an option for fans to set reminders. Fans can gather on this page and use Super Chat to chat with each other about the upcoming video. YouTubers themselves can use this widget to answer fan questions.

What does this mean for you? It means you'll no longer have to be checking YouTube pages and social media to wait for your favorite YouTubers to drop their next video. Instead, you'll get notice beforehand, a hint at what the video is going to be, and more time to get excited.

(Image credit: YouTube)

It will also give you another way to connect with other fans and creators themselves. Previously, Super Chat was only available for Livestreams. This is the first time be able to talk to other excited fans around a traditional YouTube upload.

YouTube also introduced a number of other features to help creators connect to (and monetize) their fanbases.

YouTubers can now introduce Channel Memberships, which will give superfans access to special content and merchandise for $4.99 per month. It's also soon going to allow YouTubers to sell their merchandise directly from their videos, using a virtual "shelf" on their channel.