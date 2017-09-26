How to Use the Galaxy Note 8's App Pair Feature

Samsung has loaded the Galaxy Note 8 with a variety of productivity-oriented features. One of the most useful is App Pair, which uses that 6.3-inch OLED display to its fullest.

(Image credit: Shaun Lucas/Tom's Guide)

With App Pair, you can create a shortcut that will launch two apps simultaneously in Multi Window mode, helping multitaskers to get more done on the Note 8. Here’s a closer look at how to create and launch App Pairs, followed by instructions on how to remove them.

1.Open the Apps Edge panel by swiping left from the right side of the screen in any app.

2. Tap an Add shortcut icon, represented by a plus sign (+) in a square.

3. Tap the Create app pair option at the top right. You will now be able to select two apps to launch together. The first app selected will appear on the top, while the second will appear on the bottom. You can flip their orientation with the Switch button, or clear your selections and start over. When you’re finished, hit Done.





4. You’ll now return to the Apps Edge panel, where the pair will be stored. You can launch it from there, or return to the home screen.

Let’s say an App Pair you’ve created has outlived its usefulness. Here’s how to disassociate two apps you’ve previously paired together.

1. Open the Apps Edge panel by swiping left, as before.

2. Long press on the App Pair you’d like to remove. This can also be done to remove regular app shortcuts as well.

3. A Remove icon will appear at the top of Apps Edge. Drag the App Pair to the icon and release.