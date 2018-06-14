Big Changes Come to Twitter: What You Need to Know

Twitter has unveiled some big changes that it says will make it easier for you to find out about the topics you care most about.



In a blog post on Wednesday (June 13), Twitter Vice President of Product Keith Coleman discussed a variety of updates to the service. And everything starts with Explore.

In the post, Coleman said that Twitter is working on a topics section in its Explore tab, which houses some of the top stories on the Web. It'll give you the opportunity to narrow down the topics you care most about across news and entertainment and help you find relevant topics based on your interests.

Moving to search, Coleman said that the company is improving it and providing related news, events, stories and other content that are in some way related to your search. So, if you're searching for World Cup, for instance, you'll find videos and other content that have something to do with the soccer event.

While those changes will only really be experienced when you actively seek out search and Explore, Twitter is also tweaking your timeline.

The company said that it will begin displaying tweets about breaking and personalized news at the top of your timeline. The information will be relevant to you, however, so if you're really into gaming but don't care so much about celebrity news, you'll be fed far more of the former than the latter. The content will include tweets, of course, but also feature videos.

And in an even more more news-focused move, Twitter said that it will now start sending you notifications when something newsworthy happens in one of your interest areas. Again, it bases that information on who you follow and what you tweet about, but if you find it's not relevant, you can simply turn off the notifications.

Aside from all that, Twitter unveiled a host of minor tweaks to the service, including a change that would display the site's Moments vertically instead of forcing you to go through them horizontally. Moments will also display more tweets.

According to Coleman, the changes are being rolled out in stages. The Moments tweaks, for instance, have already started to roll out. But the company is planning to release the Explore tab improvements over the next several months to mobile users on iOS and Android. The same goes for the tweaks to your timeline.