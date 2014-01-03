Where to Stream NFL Playoff Games for Free

It's the best time of year to be a football fan, as the NFL's top 12 teams are getting ready to square off over the next few weeks in pursuit of Super Bowl XLVIII glory. Getting your pigskin fix can be a little more difficult if you don't have cable or satellite — or if you’re just out and about. But thanks to a variety of online streaming options, you'll have an alternative to the crowded and overpriced pub down the street. Here are the best ways to stream the NFL Playoffs for free.



NBC is hosting two major wildcard matchups on Saturday, and you'll be able to stream them free both on NBC Sports Live Extra. You can watch the games from your PC, or via the Live Extra apps for iOS and Android. NBC's playoff schedule is as follows:

Jan. 4: Chiefs at Colts - 4:35 p.m. ET

Jan. 4: Saints at Eagles - 8:10 p.m. ET

MORE: How to Watch Live TV Online

CBS is the TV home of the NFL's American Football Conference (AFC), and the network is streaming all four of its playoff games for freeon CBSSports.com. The website has a convenient streaming hub that allows fans to view tweets, stats and game highlights as they watch each showdown. Here's what you can watch:

Jan. 5: Chargers at Bengals - 1:05 p.m. ET

Jan. 11: TBD at Patriots - 8:15 p.m. ET

Jan 12: TBD at Broncos - 4:40 p.m ET

Jan 19: AFC Championship Game - 3 p.m. ET

FOX's playoff streaming schedule is a bit more restricted than those of NBC and CBS, as watching the playoff games online requires that you be a paying TV subscriber. But the tradeoff is that you can stream the Super Bowl for free. The NFL championship game, slated for Feb. 2, will be available on FoxSportsGo.com and the free Fox Sports GO app for iOS.

For the playoff games leading up to the Super Bowl, you'll need a basic subscription to Comcast, AT&T U-verse, Cablevision, WOW!, SuddenLink or Midcontinent Communications to see the broadcast. Here's what FOX is streaming:

Jan. 5: 49ers at Packers - 4:40 p.m. ET (subscribers only)

Jan 11: TBD at Seahawks - 4:35 p.m. ET (subscribers only)

Jan 12: TBD at Panthers - 1:05 p.m. ET (subscribers only)

Jan 19: NFC Championship Game - 6:30 p.m. ET (subscribers only)

Feb: 2: Super Bowl XLVIII - 6:20 p.m. ET (free)

Follow Mike Andronico @MikeAndronico and on Google+. Follow us @tomsguide, on Facebook and on Google+.