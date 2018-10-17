Get a $150 Gift Card with Your Pixel 3 Purchase

Google's new Pixels will be available for purchase in a matter of hours and if you're looking to save money, Target has the best Pixel 3 deal in town.





For a limited time, when you buy a Google Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL at Target, you'll get a bonus $150 gift card. (The phones must be activated on Verizon's network). That tops Best Buy's Pixel 3 promo, which offers just $100 back. For reference, the base models of the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are priced at $799 and $899, respectively.

For Android loyalists, the Editors' Choice Pixel 3 is the ultimate expression of Android. It packs a 5.5-inch OLED display, Snapdragon 845 processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 64GB hard drive. New tricks like Call-Screen — a feature that lets you divert incoming calls to a voice-powered assistant and shows you a real-time transcript of the call — are nothing short of revolutionary.

The Pixel 3 will also be the first Pixel phone to feature dual 8MP front-facing cameras, which are designed to help you take killer selfies. On the rear you'll find a 12MP camera for capturing everyday moments on the fly.



