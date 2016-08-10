14 Places to Fly Drones In The Mid-Atlantic
From the bluegrass and rolling hills of Kentucky to the picturesque town of Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, here are our favorite places to fly drones in the mid-Atlantic U.S. And, if you live elsewhere in the country, be sure to check out our list of the 100 best places to fly a drone in the U.S.
We have checked that all of these places are legal to fly, and that they allow drones. We’ve noted any restrictions, such as local airports that need to be notified. However, the rules around drones are constantly changing at the federal, state and local level so you should always check before you fly. Sites such as AirMap and the FAA’s own Know Before You Fly provide regularly updated maps that you should check before you take off.
Don't own a drone yet? Be sure to check out our list of the best drones to see which are our favorites.
Rehoboth Beach
Rehoboth Beach in Delaware is the archetypal east coast beach, with fancy houses on the shoreline and a gorgeous sandy beach facing into the sunrise. It’s a perfect spot for flying a drone early in the morning.
Video Credit: Generation Drone / Youtube
Kentucky Hills
The Kentucky hills outside of Burnaugh are perfect drone flying country, with rolling hills that seem to go on for ever.
Video Credit: Drone Guy Ohio / Youtube
Old Sublimity Bridge
The old Sublimity Bridge is one of many drone-worthy sites in the Bee Rock Recreation area in the Daniel Boone National Forest. The bridge dates from the 1930s, and is open to foot traffic only.
Video Credit: Michael Sliter / Youtube
Ship Graveyard, Mallows Bay
Maryland is a tough place to fly drones, as its small size and number of airports make it hard to find a clear space to fly. However, parts of the Potomac are clear to fly on if you call the local airport and let them know, such as Mallows Bay, which is the home to lots of abandoned and wrecked ships that make great drone targets.
Video Credit: Your purkz / Youtube
Point of Rocks
Transport fans will love Point of Rocks, as it has railways, roads and canals, all within a stone's throw of each other.
Video Credit: DMBGoProFilms / Youtube
Deep River Park
The remains of an old dam stand imposingly over the Deep River, creating an impressive urban ruin that is perfect for drone flying.
Pilot Mountain
Pilot mountain is the core of a prehistoric volcano that looms over the skyline, dominating the area. Drones aren't allowed in the State Park area itself, but there are plenty of nearby spots to fly from and get a dramatic view of the mountain.
Video Credit: Black Box Crew Productions / Youtube
Statue of Liberty
No, not that one. This replica of the Statue of Liberty sits on the pedestal of a demolished railway bridge halfway across the Susquehanna river. This one is for the advanced flier, as it requires flying a long way over a river to reach it.
Video Credit: Robert Zinn / Youtube
Reading Pagoda
The Reading Pagoda was originally intended to be a luxury hotel, but the business failed and the pagoda and land was donated to the city. Now, it is run by a non-profit group and holds a cafe with beautiful panoramic views of the city. It is within 5 miles of the Reading regional airport, though, so you should notify them before flying.
Video Credit: newsworking / Youtube
Pinson Mounds State Archaeological Park
Pinson Mounds is a series of prehistoric mounds, some dating back over 2500 years and aligned with the four cardinal directions. It isn’t clear how the mounds were used, but it was obviously an important ceremonial site for the locals.
Video Credit: Bob Smith / Youtube
Cherokee Reservoir
With over 400 miles of shoreline, there is plenty to fly over on the Cherokee Lake or Cherokee Reservoir. Whatever you call it, it is formed by the Cherokee Dam, a hydroelectric dam that was built in 1941.
Video Credit: Andrew Nissley / Youtube
Foamhenge
“Foamhenge/Where the foam does dwell/shaped to look like rocks/from Stonehenge as well” - with apologies to Spinal Tap. The future of this replica is uncertain, as the land is becoming part of a state park, and the state has asked the artist to remove it.
Video Credit: The Carpetbagger / Youtube
Monongahela National Forest
The awesomely named Monongahela National Forest is a great spot to fly, but as pilot Jonathan Oakes found out, forests can be tricky. Especially if you don’t see those overhanging branches….
Video Credit: Jonathan Oakes / Youtube
Yellow Spring
Yellow Spring is a small town right in the heart of the Blue Ridge mountains. It’s not just blue, though: this video from J&J Productions shows how the mountains are a riot of green trees and dramatic rock formations.
Video Credit: J&J Productions / Youtube
