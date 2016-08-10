12 Places to Fly Drones in the Great Lakes

Made up of many of the states that border four out of the five Great Lakes, our favorite places to fly drones include everything from shipwrecks in Lake Michigan to an 18-foot tall crow.

We have checked that all of these places are legal to fly, and that they allow drones. We’ve noted any restrictions, such as local airports that need to be notified. However, the rules around drones are constantly changing at the federal, state and local level so you should always check before you fly. Sites such as AirMap and the FAA’s own Know Before You Fly provide regularly updated maps that you should check before you take off.

Don't own a drone yet? Be sure to check out our list of the best drones to see which are our favorites. And, if you live elsewhere in the country, be sure to check out our list of the 100 best places to fly a drone in the U.S.