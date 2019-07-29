Best Audiobook Apps

Serial Box (Android, iOS: Free)

Rather than splurge on a single fat novel or audiobook, readers and listeners can spring for shorter, episodic content through Serial Box (Android, iOS), which offers bite-sized chunks of novels that are perfect for your commute or breaktime. Serial Box offers a range of genres from drama to fantasy and sci-fi. The first episode is free, and subsequent episodes cost $1.99 for both text and audio versions. A season pass or subscription options allow you to grab a story's entire season at a discount. With a strong library of offerings such as “The Witch Who Came In From The Cold”, “Bookburners” and “Tremontaine” and a highly configurable reader and audiobook player mode, Serial Box is an interesting new option for readers and audiobook listeners alike, especially now that there's an Android version of the app available.