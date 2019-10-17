Best Contact Apps

Contacts + (Android, iOS: Free)

The new Contacts+ app ( Android , iOS ) merges the Contacts+ and Full Contact mobile apps into a single contacts management powerhouse (with the Full Contact brand now focusing more on enterprise-level services). Contacts+ can help you keep track of friends, family and professional contacts while keeping your address book uncluttered. The app uses a cloud-based system that can sync with Gmail, Outlook and iCloud, automatically pulling data from your connected accounts. It can then suggest deleting duplicates, making updates and enriching contacts with photos, company info, social media activity, and more. The free tier allows for one linked account and 1,000 contacts, while premium tiers include more linked accounts, improved contacts syncing and business card scanning.