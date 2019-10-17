Best Contact Apps
Take Control of Your Contacts
A whole host of apps on Google Play and the iOS App Store can help you turn a disorderly mess of contacts into a cleanly sorted address book. With the right app, you can spend less time looking for your contacts and more time actually connecting with them. Here are our top picks for the best contact managers on Android and iOS. (Image Credit: Shutterstock)
Contacts + (Android, iOS: Free)
The new Contacts+ app (Android, iOS) merges the Contacts+ and Full Contact mobile apps into a single contacts management powerhouse (with the Full Contact brand now focusing more on enterprise-level services). Contacts+ can help you keep track of friends, family and professional contacts while keeping your address book uncluttered. The app uses a cloud-based system that can sync with Gmail, Outlook and iCloud, automatically pulling data from your connected accounts. It can then suggest deleting duplicates, making updates and enriching contacts with photos, company info, social media activity, and more. The free tier allows for one linked account and 1,000 contacts, while premium tiers include more linked accounts, improved contacts syncing and business card scanning.
Cardhop (iOS: $4.99)
Cardhop is a contacts management app for the iPhone by Flexibits, makers of the excellent Fantastical 2 calendar app. That prowess shows in Cardhop’s excellent natural language capabilities for contacts search, the way it creates new entries, or how you can take action on existing entries. Type in a name and a mobile number, for example, and Cardhop will create a new entry; input “Call Michael S”, and the app will start a call to the relevant contact. Flexible actions make it easy to call, tweet, email, or start a FaceTime call. In addition, Cardhop lets you create contact groups, easily access recent contacts, and add notes to each entry.
Sync.ME (Android, iOS: Free)
Sync.ME (Android, iOS) tries to keep your contacts management a simple task, pulling contact information from your Facebook, LinkedIn or VKontakte accounts to keep your contacts automatically updated with the latest profile photos and other related contact details. In addition to contacts syncing and full photo caller ID, Sync.ME also includes extras such as photo sharing and birthday reminders, complete with a digital gift card generator that you can use to send greetings to your contacts.
Cloze Relationship Management (Android, iOS: Free)
Cloze Relationship Management (Android, iOS) tries to build an all-in-one contacts, social network and email command center. It syncs details about your contacts from your social networks and email so that your information and profiles are always up to date. The app also functions as a one-stop social networking command center, allowing you to tweet, update your status, like or share links, and more. Additionally, Cloze uses your interactions and messages to identify "Key People" and automatically surfaces tweets, status messages and other related updates from them.
Covve (Android, iOS: Free)
Covve (Android, iOS) promises to supercharge your address book using proprietary search tech to fill out each of your contact's data fields such as country, company, and more. It also checks for changes, automatically keeping your contacts up to date. In addition to the autocomplete and contact update features, you can tag and organize your contact groups, get contact reminders, annotate communications, and more. Covve is a dense, feature-rich experience even in its free tier; premium subscriptions unlock more features such as expanded web views and contact analytics.
Synctastic (iOS: $3.99)
If you find syncing contacts between our iPhone and Gmail to be a pain, check out Synctastic, which is designed for simple, hassle-free two-way syncing between your iPhone and Google contacts. The app features a variety of syncing modes, from two-way, Gmail-to-iPhone, iPhone-to-Gmail, and manual syncing, with the app respecting a variety of filters, as well as contact groups. Users can review sync changes before the sync begins, override recommended changes, deduplicate contacts, and an option for automatic contact syncing.
A2Z Contacts (iOS: Free)
Another app by the makers of Synctastic, A2Z Contacts takes a more iOS-centric design and a freemium approach. A2Z Contacts lets you view and manage contacts stored on your phone, iCloud, CardDAV, and Exchange, with group management and contacts search, favorite contacts, and a multi-function contacts card. You can sort contacts by group or company and view most frequently used contacts as well as upcoming birthdays and anniversaries. A2Z also can sync with Google contacts through Synctastic. A $0.99 annual subscription unlocks group emails and group messages, unrestricted contacts sharing, and any further premium features to be developed.
Addappt (Android, iOS: Free)
Addappt (Android, iOS) takes the hassle out of keeping your contact details updated. It functions like just about every other contacts manager for keeping track of most of your phone book, but if your contacts use Addappt, then the app automatically shares any changes to your profile to all such contacts, and vice versa. The app comes with group messaging support, one-tap messaging for a variety of preset texts, smartwatch support and other great extras.
Connect (iOS: Free)
Dexem's Connect is a low-frills iOS address book app designed to help you quickly organize your contacts into thematic groups such as family, roommates, work contacts, and more. The app also provides simple group messaging and swipe controls for swiftly making calls or drafting messages. Users can create new contacts within the app, share their contact through email or message, and broadcast messages or emails to an entire group or selectively. Multi-criteria search also helps you more quickly find specific contacts that you're looking for.
CircleBack (Android, iOS: Free)
Another socially integrated address book app, CircleBack (iOS) insures that your contacts are always up to date by monitoring social networks for any changes in job title, roles and more. Like other integrated address book apps, CircleBack attempts to merge duplicate contacts to streamline your address book. CircleBack can connect with your Google, Facebook, Exchange and LinkedIn accounts to help manage your address book. The app syncs your contacts across multiple devices and platforms, and is now also available on Android.
CamCard (Android, iOS: $0.99)
Even in the modern mobile age, business cards are still an important part of networking in the corporate community. Transcribing contact information from a card to your phone can be a tiresome task. Enter CamCard (Android, iOS), a business card scanner and contacts manager that allows users to easily scan in business cards with the app intelligently creating contacts with the card's details. The app also has the ability to add notes and reminders, contact updates, the ability to look up company news and more. In addition, users can exchange e-cards and sync card data across multiple devices through the cloud.
Contacts Optimizer (Android, iOS: Free)
With your contacts likely the most important asset on your phone, the mess and clutter of poorly entered data and duplicates can make them impossible to use. Contacts Optimizer (Android, iOS) removes duplicates and finds similar contacts, moves groups of contacts between accounts, corrects and formats phone numbers, identifies contacts with incomplete information, merges multiple incomplete contacts into one whole one and digitizes vanity numbers. A pro version is also available.
Truecaller (Android, iOS: Free)
Truecaller (Android, iOS) is on a mission to halt spam and does so by blocking nuisance calls and hidden numbers. Truecaller lets you search for names and numbers, make calls directly from the app, see when friends are available, look up phone numbers from your call history, report spam callers and telemarketers, and remove unknown phone numbers from you call history.
DW Contacts & Dialer (Android: $9.49)
DW Contacts & Dialer is an old favorite in the custom Android dialer and contact manager field — a capable, no-nonsense app for local phone contacts management. DW Contacts takes something of an old-school approach, with an integrated dialer and SMS messaging functions, contact group organizing (with group nesting), search filters and searchable fields, and a configurable display with multiple sorting methods. While it doesn’t have more modern bells and whistles like smart deduping, DW Contacts & Dialer is still a viable choice if you don’t mind doing some contacts management & sorting manually.
Drupe Contacts Phone Dialer (Android: Free)
If you’re looking for a complete realignment of your mobile communications, check out Drupe’s super-cool Contact Phone Dialer for Android. Acting more as a communications hub than just simply a phone dialer, the app lets you reach out to your contacts, dial anyone, record your incoming or outgoing calls, set reminders, and more. The interface makes all communication drag-and-drop simple as you choose the person from you call list and drag the icon to your dialer, WhatsApp, SMS, Facebook Messenger, Skype, or phone. The app also can tidy up your contact list and track your communication log, keeping your contacts assembled in one place.
