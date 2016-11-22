15 Best Greeting Card Apps

Touchnote Cards (Android, iOS)

Touchnote Cards on iOS and Android uses your photos as the basis to create delightful, little greeting cards and customized post cards for every occasion. Basic filters allow you to tweak your card's appearance, while customizable messages allow you to be terse or wax poetic. From there, the app then allows you to submit your card designs for printing and delivery to your recipients for a small fee. The interface is light and no-nonsense, making it an easy to use option for custom picture postcards. Touchnote postcards start at $1.99 with discounts for bulk orders, with additional options available for greeting cards and framed photos.