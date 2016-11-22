15 Best Greeting Card Apps
Greeting Cards for Every Occasion
Need to send a rush greeting card to a friend or holiday wishes to a relative halfway around the world? A wealth of mobile apps can do the job for you. Whether you want to send a neat looking card or picture message, or you want to go all out with a customized, personalized ecard or physical post card, there's an app to fit your needs. Check out these top greeting card apps for Android and iOS.
Felt (iOS)
A greeting card app that got featured on Shark Tank, Felt aims to bring a handwritten look and feel to customizable greeting cards. Users can choose a preset design or add their own photo to one of Felt's 4x4.5 "card frames," complete with a handwritten message on the front or back that you can write up with your stylus or finger. You also have the option to combine multiple card frames into an accordion-style folding card. Other options include adding a gift card, delayed delivery, birthday reminders, saved drafts, and an address book. Card frames start at $3, with extra frames costing $1, and prepaid "Felt credits" can be used which can net discounts.
Handwrytten (Android, iOS)
Want to give your greeting cards a handwritten feel but can't actually write legibly in cursive? Maybe Handwrytten (Android, iOS) might be more your thing. Users choose a card design and type out the message they want to send, and Handwrytten uses "robotic handwriting machines" to write your message and address the envelope. Users can choose from a variety of writing styles, and optionally add a gift card. Cards start at $3.50 including postage.
Red Stamp Cards (Android, iOS)
Red Stamp Cards (Android, iOS) makes card creation is a snap, with numerous templates, color customization, and the ability to add your own images and text. The app also comes with a set of text templates that you can add to your greeting card. There's a pretty generous selection of design templates and pre-made cards, with more collections available as in-app purchases. As an additional upside, while you can commission and mail your custom card, Red Stamp also allows you to email, share or download your card as well.
Touchnote Cards (Android, iOS)
Touchnote Cards on iOS and Android uses your photos as the basis to create delightful, little greeting cards and customized post cards for every occasion. Basic filters allow you to tweak your card's appearance, while customizable messages allow you to be terse or wax poetic. From there, the app then allows you to submit your card designs for printing and delivery to your recipients for a small fee. The interface is light and no-nonsense, making it an easy to use option for custom picture postcards. Touchnote postcards start at $1.99 with discounts for bulk orders, with additional options available for greeting cards and framed photos.
justWink Greeting Cards
The justWink Greeting Cards app by American Greetings (Android, iOS) lets users create and personalize cards for delivery via email, Facebook, SMS or snail mail. Card templates are arranged into various categories such as holidays and birthdays. Once you've found a card design you like, you can then customize it with your own photos, short messages and even a little signature/doodle box. There's a category for every occasion, and, with a little searching, you can find a card design that will fit the bill. Sending cards electronically is free, while mailing a card carries a small fee.
Cardstore Greeting Cards (iOS)
Cardstore Greeting Cards is another American Greetings app that combines the ease of use and customizability of JustWink with Facebook integration so you can receive notifications and never miss an occasion to send a greeting card. Users can choose from a variety of templates, add pictures from the camera roll (or a variety of social media sources) and personalize cards with messages, greetings and a signature.
Appygraph (iOS)
Another all-occasions greeting cards app is Appygraph on iOS, which offers users a variety of free and premium ecards that you can customize and share to your friends. Users can add custom text and photos, and then send your ecard through Facebook, Twitter, or email. You can even send a greeting sticker through Appygraph's iMessage app.
Ink Cards (Android, iOS)
Sincerely's Ink Cards app (Android, iOS) allows users to create customized, high-quality printed postcards that you can send out to friends and loved ones, whatever the occasion. The app comes with more than 500 designs and templates that you can use as a starting point for your designs, with customizable colors, images, filters, dedications and more. Cards start at $1.99 each (5x7 glossy card stock), with additional options such as envelopes and thicker cardstock adding to the cost. Ink Cards ships to Europe, US, and the UK within 2 to 8 days, and to anywhere else in the world in 2 to 3 weeks.
Postagram (Android, iOS)
A sister app to Ink Cards, Sincerely's Postagram (Android, iOS) allows users to convert their Facebook, Instagram or camera roll photos into high quality postcards and printed photos that you can send to friends and family. Each card comes with a print of the selected photo, your profile picture, and an optional 140 character message. It's like immortalizing a particularly good social media post. Postagram users have used the app to create postcards, keepsakes, thank you cards, birthday greetings, scrapbook pages and more. Postagram prints start at $0.99 per card for US deliveries, or $1.99 for other countries.
Someecards (Android, iOS)
For friends and family who appreciate a more wry and cutting sense of humor, consider the Someecards app (Android, iOS), by the website of the same name. Someecards combines simple backgrounds and vintage art with sarcasm, satire, and a biting wit to deliver themed e-cards with a difference. Users can share cards over Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and a variety of other apps, though there's no real customization involved, making for a no-frills experience. The free version allows users to view and share the 10 newest cards in each of the varied categories available, with an in-app purchase unlocking access to all cards and the ability to save cards to your phone.
LiveGreetings (Android, iOS)
Another e-cards app with a humorous bent is Live Greetings (Android, iOS), by greeting cards stalwart American Greetings. Live Greetings takes advantage of the electronic format by focusing on e-cards that come with sounds and animations, which you can further customize with greetings, recorded voice snippets, and photos taken from your camera roll.
Hallmark eCards (iOS)
Hallmark's a greeting card icon, but the company has also worked hard to establish a digital presence with the Hallmark eCards app, a premium subscription service that allows users to send off ecards to friends and family. Users can select from thousands of ecards by occasion or collection, including cards featuring licensed characters such as Snoopy and Mickey Mouse. Users can customize each card and can schedule sending throughout the year. Still, the $4.99 per month subscription fee is a fairly steep ask, compared to other free services or apps that charge you per card.
Ecards (Android, iOS)
123Greetings.com is an old stalwart in the ecards business, and its Ecards mobile app (Android, iOS) allows users to choose from a variety of free eCards to send to friends, family and loved ones regardless of the occasion. Ecards syncs with your address book and Facebook contacts to help remind you of birthdays and important anniversaries, and users can choose from a library of more than 30,000 ecards from the standard birthday greetings to wackier events such as Talk Like A Pirate Day. Users can schedule card delivery up to 60 days in advance, and users can send cards over SMS, email, Facebook and a variety of other apps.
Paperless Post (iOS)
Paperless Post offers users a rich selection of customizable greeting and invitation cards that they can then send online or through the mail. The app features a much more boutique approach to card selection and customization, with a series of high-quality designs from a variety of artists, customizable colors and fonts, and the option to insert your own photos into card designs. In addition to sending physical or digital cards, Paperless Post also includes an invitation manager for making sense of RSVPs and other event details. Physical card costs depend on recipient and customizations, while digital cards use an in-app currency called Coins that you need to purchase to send digital cards.
Postale (Android, iOS)
Tired of off-the-shelf touristy postcards? Why not fire off a snap shot and create your own photo postcard to send to friends and family back home? Postale is an Android and iOS app that allows users to turn your travel pictures into customizable postcards, with a variety of editing tools, styles, and filters to get it to look just how you want. Once you're done, Postale will add its own custom postage stamp with the date and location, and then you can share the card via email, Facebook or Twitter. In-app purchases include additional themes and tools you can use to customize your cards.