Top 9 Galaxy Note 9 Features

Meet the Galaxy Note 9

Samsung's $999 Galaxy Note 9 may look familiar from the outside, especially when stacked up against last year's Note 8. But this newly unveiled phablet's metal-and-glass enclosure conceals a bevy of new features — from an upgraded S Pen to a serious overhaul of the battery and cooling system, to keep the phone working harder for longer.

The Note 9 is on sale right now, and many retailers are offering freebies with the purchase of a device. If you're toying with the idea of upgrading, here are the nine headline features Samsung's range-topping handset brings to the table. For a deeper dive, check out our full review.

Photo Credit: Caitlin McGarry/Tom's Guide