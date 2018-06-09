The Best Thumb Grips for PS4, Xbox One and Switch
For a lot of twitch-reflex-based games, a little extra precision goes a long way. That's why many gamers turn to thumb grips — they enhance the precision of console controllers, giving players an edge over their grip-less opponents in games like Call of Duty, Street Fighter and any other game that requires fast, precise inputs. However, some grips are better than others, which is why we've rounded up the ones that'll give you and your controller the biggest competitive boost possible.Credit: Pandaren
Grip-iT Analog Stick Covers (Xbox One, PS4)
The Grip-iT analog stick covers are tight and subtle, meaning your thumbs won't have to adapt to any fancy rubber shapes or additional bulk to reap the rewards of enhanced precision. Plus, their tightness factor means they won't slip off in the heat of the moment, which is ideal if your arms get heavy or your palms get sweaty during a tense match of Battlefield 1. Customers on Amazon especially recommend these grips for their combination of comfort and affordability. They are compatible with PS4 and Xbox One controllers.
Average Amazon Rating: 4 starsFakespot Rating: A
Pandaren Noctilucent Thumb Grips (Xbox One, PS4)
These Xbox One and PS4-friendly grips have it all: a thin, tight design; small bump grips to keep your fingertips secure; and even noctilucence. While the grips themselves are pretty standard regarding core functionality, noctilucence sets them apart: That feature means these grips are capable of glowing in the dark, based on how much sunlight they absorb during the day. Grab these ultra-skinny thumb grips if you want to ratchet up your reflexes and turn your controller into an impromptu glow stick.
Average Amazon Rating: 4 starsFakespot Rating: B
Hyperkin Joy-Con Thumb Grips (Switch Joy-Con)
This Joy-Con-specific thumb grip pack by Hyperkin includes an array of options: two pairs of grips are tall, two are small, two have lots of bump ridges on top and two have only four ridges. With eight different grips to mix and match, there's some serious versatility to this pack. And, it's sold at a very agreeable price.
Average Amazon Rating: 3.8 starsFakespot Rating: A
KontrolFreek GamerPack Alpha Thumb Grips (PS4)
This PS4-specific package offers two pairs of grips so that gamers have an extra choice when deciding how they want to handle their controller's thumbsticks. One pair is slightly convex, the other concave, and both sport unique rubber patterns, meaning you're bound to find a favorite set between the two. However, this product is quite expensive for what's included, so consider these only if you're willing to pay a premium for two pairs of grips.
Average Amazon Rating: 4 starsFakespot Rating: A
KontrolFreek GamerPack Alpha Thumb Grips (Xbox One)
Just like with KontrolFreek's PS4-centric GamerPack Alpha Thumb Grips, the company's custom offering for Xbox One is a compelling package. Thanks to the concave and convex thumb-grip options, each with their own patterns and sweet spots, discerning gamers will have no trouble figuring out which pair suits their needs best. These grips are well-reviewed, and sure to give a competitive edge during gameplay, be it in Halo, Forza, Killer Instinct or anything in between. As with KontrolFreek's PS4 GamerPack counterpart, though, these Xbox One grips are quite expensive, so consider these only if you aren't on a budget.
Average Amazon Rating: 3.8 starsFakespot Rating: A
Fosmon Controller Performance Thumb Grips (PS4, Xbox One, Switch Pro Controller)
Coming in a variety of colors to suit any aesthetic preference you might have, the Fosmon Controller Performance Thumb Grips offer a single versatile silicone build that's capable of fitting onto PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch Pro Controllers. These make a great buy if you have multiple different consoles in your house and need a one-size-fits-all option for your various controllers.
Average Amazon Rating: 4 starsFakespot Rating: A
KontrolFreek FPS Freek Vortex Performance Thumbsticks (PS4)
These PS4 thumb grips offer a few special touches. First, they're not just grips, they're full-on stick-toppers. That means they add some serious height to your controller's basic sticks, which helps if you have long fingers. Furthermore, these orange sticks also have vortex patterns on top, which help lock your thumbs in place while handling your controller. For anyone whose hands get fatigued from curling over small thumbsticks, these stick-topping grips are a niche-specific lifesaver.
Average Amazon Rating: 4.3 starsFakespot Rating: B
SUBANG Thumb Grips (PS4, Xbox One)
This thumb-grip pack includes a whopping eight pairs of grips for one low cost. They're all noctilucent silicone and great for both PS4 as well as Xbox One, meaning if you have a couple of controllers for either console that are in need of grips, this pack is a stylish, cost-effective solution. Plus, the additional pairs of grips can always act as replacements, if you don't need them all right away — after all, no grip lasts forever.
Average Amazon Rating: 4.3 starsFakespot Rating: A
Skull & Co. Skin Joy-Con Thumb Grips (Switch Joy-Con)
For those who want the feeling and texture of the PS4's DualShock 4 thumbsticks on their Nintendo Switch's Joy-Cons, Skull & Co. has developed these thumb grips, which emulate the feeling of those found on Sony's controller. They add height, stability and a nice, slightly convex curvature to your Joy-Con's thumbsticks. It's important to note, however, that while the product looks great and has overwhelmingly positive reviews, when we scanned those reviews for legitimacy, we found that Fakespot gave them a cumulative C grade — which implies there was a decent mixture of low-quality and artificial reviews present in the mix.
Average Amazon Rating: 4.5 starsFakespot Rating: C
HORI Analog Caps (Switch Joy-Con)
These aren't just any thumb grips — they're thumb grips officially licensed by Nintendo. That alone ensures they'll work well for any Nintendo Switch owner's Joy-Con controllers, but the boatload of positive reviews are a nice touch. Not to mention, they're easily the most stylish grips on this list, sporting the ever-fashionable logos of Mario and Luigi, as well as Toad and the revered Super Star. These four grips are as cool as cucumbers from a visual perspective, and doubly effective at their job of providing enhanced control. In short, for Nintendo fans who want to up their Switch game, HORI's Analog Caps are a no-brainer.
Average Amazon Rating: 4.5 starsFakespot Rating: A
Foamy Lizard AceShot Thumb Grips (Xbox One)
Foamy Lizard's AceShot Thumb Grips set contains the same assortment of grips as Hyperkin's Joy-Con grip pack, only this time they're for Xbox One controllers. From tall grips to small grips, to those with lots of ridges and those with few, Foamy Lizard has included styles for every Xbox gamer in this pack. As an added bonus, a few reviews on Amazon claim these thumbsticks are compatible with DualShock 3 and 4 controllers, though this is not listed by Foamy Lizard as an official product feature.
Average Amazon Rating: 4.3 starsFakespot Rating: A
GelTabz Performance Thumb Grips (PS4)
Anyone who's tired of thumb grips falling off their DualShock 4 controller's thumbsticks will want to check out GelTabz' Performance Thumb Grips, which have garnered strong praise for their tightness and security. These grips really hug your controller's thumbsticks, ensuring next to no sliding or movement during gameplay. These are grips that, well, grip! And they're also compatible with DualShock 3 controllers, if you're still rocking a PS3.
Average Amazon Rating: 4.2 starsFakespot Rating: A
Surge Nintendo Switch Grip Kit and Thumb Grips (Switch Joy-Con)
Surge's Nintendo Switch Grip Kit takes its promise of grip-enhanced gameplay a step further than most competitors, by not just providing grips for your Joy-Con's thumbsticks but also offering grips for the Joy-Cons themselves. It's double-grip action, meaning double the performance boost in-game. The controller grips also increase the comfort factor of holding the Joy-Con controllers for extended durations, especially for those with bigger hands. In short, the Switch Grip Kit by Surge is a great investment for those who want their Joy-Cons bigger and comfier, and their thumbsticks more precise.
Average Amazon Rating: 4.4Fakespot Rating: B
Skull & Co. Skin Thumb Grips (PS4, Switch Pro Controller)
Skull & Co. has, at least on the surface, provided a versatile pack of grips that sport an interesting stacking feature. Besides being the only grip pack on this list to feature standard thumb grips as well as silicone thumbsticks, it's also the only product on this list that advertises the ability to stack grips, meaning if the thumbsticks aren't high enough, you can add the grips on top of those for triple the height of your controller's base thumbsticks. Couple that killer feature with the pack's vibrant neon-green-and-pink color scheme, advertised as a direct ode to Nintendo's Splatoon 2, and this pack looks absolutely perfect for anyone in need of DualShock 4 or Switch Pro Controller thumb grips. However, when we ran the product's Amazon page's reviews through Fakespot, they earned a poor score of D, which suggests a substantial number of this product's reviews are either low-quality or artificial. Also notice that the other Skull & Co. product on this list is the only other item to score below a B on Fakespot, which suggests the company itself may have a hand in some of their own product reviews. With that in mind, buy at your own risk, and refer to customers' images to see the actual product with your own eyes.
Average Amazon Rating: 4.5 Fakespot Rating: D
Vivi Audio Thumb Grips (PS4, Xbox One)
Vivi Audio's thumb grips are a low-cost, silicone solution to the eternal question of how to boost gaming performance while on a budget. Plus, they have cat paws printed on top. As the product's Amazon reviews will state, these grips are the perfect union of affordable and adorable. They work on PS4, PS3, PS2, Xbox One and 360 controllers and, if you're so inclined, the Wii U gamepad, as well.
Average Amazon Rating: 4.5Fakespot Rating: A
