The Best Nintendo Switch Games for Adults

South Park: The Fractured But Whole

Ubisoft's irreverent South Park role-playing series has finally come to Switch. The Fractured But Whole (say that really quickly) is essentially a superhero RPG set within the South Park universe, allowing you to create a character and play heroes and villains with the likes of Cartman, Kyle and Stan. The game has all of the lewd humor you'd expect from an episode of South Park, but the real draw is its surprisingly deep combat system, which consists of grid-based battles and a whole bunch of fun superpowers. The fact that the game's cutscenes look identical to the show is just icing on the filthy cake.

Credit: Ubisoft