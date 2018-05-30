The Most Anticipated Nintendo Switch Games

When the Nintendo Switch first launched, it didn't bring that many games along for the ride. That's all changed in the last year. Thanks to extensive third-party support, an infusion of unorthodox indie games and a slew of Wii U re-releases from Nintendo, the Switch has dozens of quality titles to enjoy, with even more on the way.

Read on to find out what's on the horizon for Nintendo's hybrid handheld system, from remastered favorites, to indie darlings, to ambitious new entries in classic series.

Credit: Nintendo