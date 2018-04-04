10 Best Photo Collage Apps to Try Right Now
Add flair to your photos
When a picture doesn’t say enough and a video says too much, a collage can be just the right way to tell your story. No more stressing over which photo best represents a birthday party, family beach outing, or a breaking news event, and no need to force people to sit through a video. Collages — which can include both photos and videos and even some simple animation — are an easy way to pull together your best memories and flexible enough to let you decide on how many you need.
We chose 10 collage apps for iOS and Android based on design versatility and presentation. Some include an assortment of template frames and grids and magazine or greeting card layouts. Other picks offer valuable extras such as in-camera shooting and editing, filters, text, backgrounds, and stickers. Despite their template structure, these apps give you a voice to create your own unique statement to share over social media, email, and even print.
Pic Collage (Android, iOS: Free)
With Pic Collage (Android, iOS) you get the choice of starting off with a classic collage grid, freestyle blank scrapbook or a greeting card layout. Just review the photos from your library or social media accounts, and choose the ones you want to include: Pic Collage automatically delivers a wide variety of templates and grid patterns to accommodate what you've picked. Then you can adjust the overall size of the grid and the individual cells inside it, change the boundaries, set a background color or pattern, and adjust the focus of the image inside each cell, or swap images. A built-in photo editor lets you apply basic edits to each image, and apply stickers, doodles, effects, and picture frames. (Note that this app just works for photos; if you load a video, Pic Colage treats it as a still image.) Pic Collage is free, but if you want to remove the watermark and the ads, that will set you back $1.99. In-app purchases of extra stickers and patterns cost up to $2.99 each.
Diptic (iOS: $2.99)
Diptic — which works with both photos and videos in the same collage frame — launches with tons of templates (in categories like Animated, Classic, Jumbo, Bordered, Fancy and Fresh) for showcasing your narrative. You can adjust all aspects of the design including the size and color of the cell borders, frames, aspect ratio and fonts. The app lets you combine photos, videos, and Live Photos captured by your iPhone into a single template. You can even specify video quality. If you really like your composition, you can save custom layouts for reuse. You can also apply a variety of adjustments to each photo, derived from your Camera Roll, Facebook, Dropbox, or Flickr accounts, add a song from your iTunes library, and share the package directly to social media. The app costs $2.99, with additional layouts and texture packs, watermark removal, and more available as in-app purchases for 99 cents each.
Moldiv (Android, iOS: Free)
Collages typically cluster images together in a template, magazine page or greeting card design to convey a message or narrative. But Moldiv (Android, iOS) recognizes that each picture tells its own story. And that’s why, at launch, you get to perfect your image components before you start loading them into Moldiv’s hundreds of frames and magazine covers.
The app provides a full toolbar with edits like Crop, Clarity, Exposure, Color, Vibrance and more. You can use images in your camera roll or shoot new images directly in the app. A separate Beauty Camera concentrates on creating attractive selfies complete with face slimming, skin softening, and eye enlarging. If the free options aren’t enough, in-app purchases let you buy extra packs of filters, stickers, and patterns from $1.99 to $6.99 each, or all packs for $11.99.
PicPlayPost (Android, iOS: Free)
Even if you don’t have a clear sense of how to arrange your new collage, PicPlayPost (Android, iOS) has you covered. At launch, the free app automatically presents a For You compilation of your latest images and videos in an animated slideshow format — complete with zooms, multi-photo drop-ins, and transitions. You’ll be tempted to just stop there. But there’s much more.
You can select from among six aspect ratio choices (including Instagram specialties) and you can opt to include music from your collection of songs or videos, or find new music to buy. The launch screen presents additional enticing choices like creating a slideshow with transitions and animated text or a collage that includes photos, videos, and GIFs and Live Photos. Whatever you decide, you can tweak each component individually in the template. In-app purchases ranging from $1.99 to $24.99 offer additional frames, pro editing features and your own watermark. A $6.99 per month subscription plan provides enhanced video editing, creation of multi-collage slideshows, animated, pin, or perspective text, and more. The total package with all add-ons is $99.99.
Fuzel Collage (Android, iOS: Free)
With Fuzel (Android, iOS), you can go from zero to collage — with no limit on the number of photos — in less than a minute. Just hit the Plus button at the bottom of the screen, and Fuzel gives you access to any photo collection you have, whether it's from your Camera Roll and your resident albums or social accounts such as Facebook, Instagram and Flickr. You also can use the app to shoot new photos. Fuzel will generate all the templates you can use to showcase the precise number of images you picked and let you add a musical selection as well. Of the four template categories, only the Animated and Simple are free, but there’s plenty to get you started. In-app purchases that range in price from $1.99 to $6.99 removes ads and provides advanced animations and layouts.
PicsArt Photo & Collage Maker (Android, iOS: Free)
A collage app with a distinctive social orientation, PicsArt’s (Android, iOS) main screen not only lets you get started with a collage, but lets you access a community feed that showcases creations made with the app, making it easy for you to search for artwork from friends and followers. It's no coincidence that a large part of PicsArt's appeal lies in the art of the remix. You can use your own images, but you can also tap into photos uploaded by others to fit into your concept.
Editing features include drawing tools, templates, background images, HDR photo filters, fonts and AI-style effects. In addition, the app lets you apply a huge number of edits to each image from cropping, adjusting brightness, contrast and saturation to adding special effects, blending modes, and shape crops. You can even create double exposures, memes and your own sharable stickers. A Remix Chat function lets groups work on projects together. You don’t have to participate in anything social to create collages with the app, but PicsArt requires you to sign in either with an email and passcode or via Facebook before you can get started. In-app purchases of memes and sticker and frame packs cost up to $3.99. A PicsArt Gold subscription of $7.99 per month switches off the ads and lets you access to all premium content.
PiZap (Android, iOS: Free)
PiZap (Android, iOS) is a combination photo editor, collage maker, designer, and meme generator. First, the app lets you fix photos from your image collection so they will look good in a collage, greeting card or poster. The app’s design section has templates for Facebook, YouTube and Twitter cover art as well as for web ads and business cards. The teen-oriented patterned categories offer hundreds of layouts and templates to choose from, including collage templates and design layouts with themes for holidays, sentiments and other special occasion themes. PiZap lets you add text and symbol memes, filters and shapes; you can apply special effects to each image. Just pick the layout you want and start loading it with your pictures and adjusting the images.
Pic Stitch (Android, iOS: Free)
With the free Pic Stitch (Android, iOS), you can make both photos and videos part of your collage, with customized aspect ratios and musical accompaniment. Each photo or video is trimmed and fixed before you add it to the template. You can add filters, text, stickers, doodles and watermarks, while cropping, cutting out, and even adjusting video playback speed. Just drag and drop to swap cells within the template. As you use the app, a text overlay pops up training you on how to handle app functions like frames, zoom and image swap. The app lets you share on all popular social media, or via email; you can also save to your Gallery or Camera Roll, with Pic Stitch facilitating export in high resolution. You can order prints from Shutterfly or Walgreens for in-store pickup. Add-on packs cost up to $1.99.
PhotoGrid (Android, iOS: Free)
When you launch PhotoGrid (Android, iOS), all you have to do is scroll through your photo or video collection and choose the images you want to include. The app does the rest.
But that’s not all. Photo Grid provides 15 modules from classic collages to Snapchat styles. Those include the Venus Filter, which makes anyone look like a barely recognizable fairy princess, or Twinkle, which automatically adapts the style of famous painters or specific paintings like van Gogh's Starry Night. The Meme filter gives you the classic template for text on top and bottom with your image in the middle and the ability to change the layout and add stickers, gradient backgrounds and many more decorative elements and GIFs. This fun app gives you plenty to do with additional modules like Face Pop, Scrapbook, 3D cards, and general zaniness.
Photo Blend & Shape Collage Maker (iOS: Free)
Sometimes you just need a heart. Or a cat. Or a leaf. Or any of the dozens of iconic shapes out there, and it would be really great to have your photos form those natural shapes. Photo Blend & Shape Collage Maker (iOS) will do that for you instantly and flawlessly, using its machine-learning algorithm.
Just choose eight images from your Camera Roll or shoot at least four from the app’s camera and pick a shape for your images will fill. The app makes everything happen from that point. After Photo Blend constructs your collage, you can make some simple slider adjustments to hue, saturation, sharpness, and contrast. The app also features a blend collage feature where you choose eight images for a more traditional looking grid, with the ability move each image around freestyle as well as feather, change opacity, or apply an assortment of Instagram-like filters for an original composition. A nearly identical app called Blend Collage on Android gives you similar results.