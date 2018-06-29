Fortnite Battle Royale: 22 Key Survival Tips

Hit the ground faster

During freefall, try to keep your character oriented at a slight angle downward rather than straight down, and wait until your glider deploys automatically. The goal is to come at your landing zone from a shallow angle, rather than straight at it. There should be a good distance between you and your desired location once your glider is open, so that you drift horizontally toward it. If you try to descend downward with your glider instead, you'll slow to a crawl and let faster players get to the guns before you.

The absolute quickest way to the ground, however, is to jump out over the ocean. Your glider deploys much later and much closer to the ground if you keep your character just next to the island while over the water. You can then go from glider to the ground in a couple of seconds once you get the hang of it, but you'll be on the edge of the map and potentially far outside of the safe zone.