Most Anticipated TVs of 2019

Hisense H9F Android TV

Hisense is about more than just budget-friendly sets. The upcoming H9F Android TV is one example of an aggressive push into the premium smart TV market. The smart TV has Android TV with Google Assistant built-in, but the smart design goes further. The display gets extra-vivid color with quantum dot enhancement, and a content-aware system called PQ AI that adjust your TV display settings depending upon what you're watching. It's a smart move that takes the hassle out of using the various modes on your TV, letting you enjoy the best experience without digging into menus or jumping between setting modes. The big game will play in in sports mode, while movies automatically switch to cinema mode, with all of the frame rate, color and smoothness settings applied to make the content look its best.

Credit: Tom's Guide