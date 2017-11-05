All the Great Tech You Can Buy for Less Than the iPhone X

Adam Ismail, Staff Writer

Well, I've been eyeing a better way to play my retro gaming consoles on my HDTV for a very long time, and this $370 Framemeister XRGB Mini upscaler (pictured) from Microsoft should do the trick. I also just recently lost my headphones, so let's throw in this pair of 1More's triple-driver earbuds for $100 (wired with a 3.5-millimeter jack, too, 'cause I'm a dinosaur).

Gran Turismo Sport has been fighting Super Mario Odyssey for all my free time lately, and I could use a serious racing wheel with many buttons, so let's add Logitech’s Driving Force G29 at $280. I've been hammering away on a cheap Logitech portable keyboard at home for far longer than a writer should, so I'll also pick up Razer’s $100 Ornata Chroma, and, while I'm at it, a new mouse — the $70 Razer DeathAdder looks good. I could also use a relatively compact printer, so the Canon Pixma TS6020, now going for just $60 on Amazon, seems ideal. With $20 left, I'll finally stop putting off what every self-respecting PS Vita owner has already done and check out Persona 4 Golden, RPG novice that I am.

