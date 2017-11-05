All the Great Tech You Can Buy for Less Than the iPhone X
A thousand dollars?! For a smartphone?!
If those thoughts run through your head as you contemplate splurging on Apple's new iPhone X, we have good news. You can get a lot of great tech for less than that price — as in multiple great gadgets.
Whether you're a gamer who's looking to level up, a binge watcher seeking a sweet soundbar or simply someone in search of a solid smartphone for less, check out this wish list that the Tom's Guide staff put together. You'll save some dough and get more tech goodness for your money.
Credit: Microsoft/Apple
Andrew Freedman, Senior Writer
I really like the look of the new iPhone, but I want to let Face ID spend more time in the oven. Instead, I'd start by getting a few games for my PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch, including Thumper ($20), Horizon Zero Dawn ($45), Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite ($51), Stardew Valley ($19), Assassin's Creed: Origins ($60) and Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle ($53). For my Switch, I'd grab a Pro Controller ($69).
Then, I'd cop a pair of Bose's SoundSport Free truly wireless earbuds (pictured) for $249 to replace my Skullcandy headphones that keep having connection problems. Next up is a 42mm Apple Watch Series 3 (without cellular) in Space Gray aluminum with a sport band for $329, and, of course, I'd get AppleCare+ ($49). For my dying iPhone 6s Plus' battery, I'd buy a PowerCore 10000 mAh ($26). With my remaining $3, I would get some velcro straps for cable management behind my TV.
Credit: Bose
Sherri L. Smith, Editor
As a gamer with a 4K TV, I would definitely get an Xbox One X ($499.99, pictured) with the Razer Kiyo webcam ($99.99) for streaming. And because I've been such a good girl this year, I'd finally treat myself to an Oculus Rift ($399.99).
Credit: Microsoft
Henry Casey, Staff Writer
As I'm dipping my toes into the world of video and video editing, what I want the most right now are a $250 DJI Gimbal Osmo Mobile (pictured) for my phone and the $300 Final Cut Pro X to use for producing. Oh, and because that adds up to only $550, throw in the $380 Nintendo Switch bundle with Super Mario Odyssey, and toss the $60Legend Of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, to get me to $990.
Credit: DJI
Avram Piltch, Online Editorial Director
Like most people, I already own a competent smartphone, so as attractive as iPhone X looks, buying this $999 handset wouldn't change the way I work or play on a daily basis. Using the same amount of money, I'd purchase a laptop with great performance and epic battery life, such as the ThinkPad T470 (pictured), which lasts over 17 hours on a charge, or the 2.7-pound Dell XPS 13, which can endure for up to 16 hours.
Both laptops start at under $800, though configuring them with reasonable specs brings them up into the $1,000 range. Having that kind of endurance would immediately make it easier for me to work on the go and get more done in a shorter time.
Credit: Tom's Guide
Mike Andronico, Senior Editor
Instead of blowing $1,000 on a phone, I'd put that money toward a solid gaming PC, such as this CyberPowerPC model (pictured) that has VR-ready guts and sells for $999. Alternatively, I'd buy a $499 Xbox One X and still have enough cash left over for about eight games — or even a cheap 4K TV like the $429 Insignia NS-55DR620NA18 with Roku.
Credit: CyberPowerPC
Caitlin McGarry, Senior Writer
If I had $1,000 on hand, I probably wouldbuy an iPhone X, but I've also been dying to upgrade the pitiful audio situation in my living room. I love to entertain, and relying on a couple of cheap Bluetooth speakers and my TV's built-in audio just isn't cutting it anymore. So, instead of buying a new iPhone, I'd splurge on a $699 Sonos Playbase (pictured) and a $299 Play:3. Party at my house!
Credit: Sonos
Adam Ismail, Staff Writer
Well, I've been eyeing a better way to play my retro gaming consoles on my HDTV for a very long time, and this $370 Framemeister XRGB Mini upscaler (pictured) from Microsoft should do the trick. I also just recently lost my headphones, so let's throw in this pair of 1More's triple-driver earbuds for $100 (wired with a 3.5-millimeter jack, too, 'cause I'm a dinosaur).
Gran Turismo Sport has been fighting Super Mario Odyssey for all my free time lately, and I could use a serious racing wheel with many buttons, so let's add Logitech’s Driving Force G29 at $280. I've been hammering away on a cheap Logitech portable keyboard at home for far longer than a writer should, so I'll also pick up Razer’s $100 Ornata Chroma, and, while I'm at it, a new mouse — the $70 Razer DeathAdder looks good. I could also use a relatively compact printer, so the Canon Pixma TS6020, now going for just $60 on Amazon, seems ideal. With $20 left, I'll finally stop putting off what every self-respecting PS Vita owner has already done and check out Persona 4 Golden, RPG novice that I am.
Credit: Framemeister
Paul Wagenseil, Senior Editor
iPhones are for children, and the iPhone X is for spoiled children. Instead of dropping a grand on eye candy, I'd spring for the rumored OnePlus 5T (anticipated to cost about $500) and a Nintendo Switch ($300, pictured). The rest would go to games for the Switch.
Credit: Tom's Guide
Phil Michaels, Senior Editor
You can spend $1,000 (or somewhat less) on an iPhone — just make sure you spend it on the right iPhone. In this case, that's the $800 iPhone 8 Plus, which has the same powerful processor as the iPhone X and cameras that almost match the ones on the more expensive iPhone.
Yeah, you won't be able to amaze your friends with animoji, and you'll have to unlock your phone with your fingerprint like a peasant, but those are trade-offs I'd make. Even if you pony up for the $950 256GB iPhone 8 Plus (pictured), you'll still have $50 left over in your $1,000 budget, which you can use to buy a good protective iPhone 8 case, like Urban Armor's Plyo.
Credit: Tom’s Guide