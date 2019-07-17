Best Nintendo Switch Games of 2019

Switch up your library

The Nintendo Switch hosts tons of great games that you can play both on your TV and on the go. You've got essential first-party hits like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Maker 2 and Pokémon Let's Go Pikachu, as well as multiplayer staples like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Splatoon 2. From third-party blockbusters like Mortal Kombat 11 to popular indies such as Cuphead and Katana Zero, Nintendo's hybrid console is absolutely brimming with great games of all sizes.

With the $199 Nintendo Switch Lite coming on Sept. 20, you'll soon have an even more compact, travel-friendly option for taking these great games on the go. And now that the base Switch has been refreshed with more battery life, you can play your favorite Switch games even longer on the road.

Here are the best Nintendo Switch games to buy right now.