Best Nintendo Switch Games of 2019
Switch up your library
The Nintendo Switch hosts tons of great games that you can play both on your TV and on the go. You've got essential first-party hits like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Maker 2 and Pokémon Let's Go Pikachu, as well as multiplayer staples like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Splatoon 2. From third-party blockbusters like Mortal Kombat 11 to popular indies such as Cuphead and Katana Zero, Nintendo's hybrid console is absolutely brimming with great games of all sizes.
With the $199 Nintendo Switch Lite coming on Sept. 20, you'll soon have an even more compact, travel-friendly option for taking these great games on the go. And now that the base Switch has been refreshed with more battery life, you can play your favorite Switch games even longer on the road.
Here are the best Nintendo Switch games to buy right now.
Super Mario Odyssey
Super Mario Odyssey is the plump plumber's most expansive and inventive 3D adventure yet, setting you lose in a series of brilliantly designed sandbox worlds filled with exciting secrets. It's a constant barrage of joyful discovery, whether you're taking control of a T-Rex or a stack of Goombas with your sentient hat Cappy or warping into a wall for some classic 2D Mario gameplay. Odyssey is accessible, gorgeous and wonderfully weird, marrying the pure fun of Mario's best 3D outings with no shortage of awesome surprises.
Image: Nintendo
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sets you loose in a massive, gorgeous open world, where you can battle through dungeons, solve puzzles, paraglide around the skies or simply cook some food. It's considered by many to be the best Zelda game of all time, thanks to its diverse gameplay, striking art style and a sense of scope and freedom that redefines what an open-world game could be.
Image: Nintendo
Celeste
In a sea of excellent indie platformers on Switch, Celeste stands out as something truly special. This pixelated, ultra-tight 2D sidescroller is simple yet immensely satisfying, as you'll use your jump, dash and wallgrab to avoid spikes, pits and all manner of spooky spectres in screen after screen of precise platforming challenges. Celeste's best-in-class 2D action is complemented by a touching and cleverly told story about dealing with mental illness, and the whole package is wrapped up in an unforgettable synth soundtrack that alternates between serene and haunting. If you own a Switch, you need Celeste -- period.
Credit: Matt Makes Games
Super Mario Maker 2
Super Mario Maker 2 improves on Nintendo's beloved Wii U level-creating game in every single way, introducing a ton of new creation tools, a full-fledged story mode with 100 Nintendo-made levels and multiplayer options that let you play co-operatively and competitively with friends. New level parts like slopes, swinging claws and on/off switches allow you to get more creative (and devious) than ever, and a robust new set of online options let you work your way up the leaderboards as both a player and creator. Super Mario Maker 2 is already a great game now, and could serve as an endless supply of great community-made Mario courses for years to come.
Credit: Nintendo
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate isn’t just a great fighting game – it’s a love letter to all things gaming. The game’s massive 74-character roster mixes mainstays like Mario, Donkey Kong and Pikachu with newcomers like Splatoon’s Inkling, Metroid’s Ridley, Castlevania’s Simon Belmont and Metal Gear’s Solid Snake, allowing you to create ridiculous dream matches on more than 100 stages from video game history. Ultimate’s multiplayer options run the gamut from insane 8-player brawls to intense 1-on-1 contests, while its robust, RPG-like Spirits mode offers solo players plenty to sink their teeth into. Whether you’re looking for a great Switch party game or a tight competitive brawler, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate truly lives up to its name.
Credit: Nintendo
Cuphead
One of the best platformers of the decade is finally on Nintendo Switch, and it's as fun, beautiful and brutally difficult as ever. Cuphead marries airtight, extremely challenging bullet-hell 2D sidescrolling action with a delightful jazz soundtrack and hand-drawn 1930s inspired artwork that looks ripped right out of a classic Disney cartoon. The result is a crushingly hard game that you'll feel compelled to push through thanks to its satisfying shoot-em-up action and entrancing aesthetics. Studio MDHR's indie masterpiece feels especially at home on Switch, whether you're taking on the Devil and his cronies with a friend in local co-op or knocking out a few bosses on the go.Credit: Studio MDHR
Mortal Kombat 11
Mortal Kombat 11 is the best, most jam-packed Mortal Kombat game yet, and every blood-soaked bit of this brawler has been ported to Nintendo Switch with minimal sacrifices. You're getting the same epic cinematic story mode and wealth of single-player and online modes, as well as a beefy roster that includes staples such as Sub-Zero, Shao Khan and Liu Kang as well as newcomers like Cetrion, Geras and Kollector. Sure, the over-the-top fatalities and rich arenas don't look quite as crisp as they do on PS4, Xbox One and PC, but the action does run at a rock-solid 60 frames per second, meaning you're still getting the same white-knuckle competitive experience. Whether you're a hardcore MK11 player that wants to be able to train on the go or just want to add to the Switch's already impressive roster of fighting games, Mortal Kombat 11 is well worth a place in your collection.Credit: WB Games
Tetris 99
Even Tetris has gotten in on the battle royale craze. Tetris 99 has you and 98 other players play Tetris against one another in real-time, clearing lines and sending blocks to enemies' play areas until there's one competitor left standing. There's a surprising amount of strategy here, as you can choose to attack specific players or let the AI decide who gets flooded with blocks as you frantically clear spaces. But most importantly, Tetris 99 is just fun, fast-paced Tetris, and you'll quickly wonder where the time has gone as you tell yourself you'll play just one more game. Tetris 99 is free to Nintendo Switch Online members, though anyone (including non-subcribers) can purchase the $10 Big Block DLC to gain offline play as well as new modes.
Credit: Nintendo
Bayonetta 2
Fearlessly over-the-top and dripping with style, Bayonetta 2 just might be the perfect action game. This Platinum Games masterpiece packs some of the best hack-and-slash gameplay in the genre, with a rich combo system that lets you chain together gunshots, sword shots and slo-mo dodges in all kinds of satisfying ways. The Switch version of Bayonetta 2 offers smooth 60 fps gameplay in both docked and handheld mode, two-player co-op, and special Nintendo outfits that you can unlock with your amiibo. The physical version of Bayonetta 2 even bundles in the original game, giving you two of the best action titles ever made in a single, must-have package.
Credit: Nintendo
Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu/Let's Go Eevee
Pokémon Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee combine the classic exploration and turn-based battling of Pokémon Yellow with the inviting motion-based catching of Pokémon Go. You'll explore a vibrant reimagining of the iconic Kanto region with your trusty Pikachu or Eevee by your side the entire time, and can even customize your companion with adorable outfits and hairstyles. You can even import your Kanto region Pokémon from Pokémon Go into your Let's Go game, and take your in-game Pokémon for a real-life stroll with the Poke Ball Plus accessory. Let's Go is a charming nostalgia rush for old-school fans, and the most inviting jumping on point yet for folks getting in on the Pokémon craze for the first time.
Credit: Nintendo
Octopath Traveler
Octopath Traveler is a lovingly crafted throwback to the classic Japanese role-playing games of the Super Nintendo era, but it's got more than nostalgia going for it. This stunning, massive adventure blends 2D pixel characters with a dynamic 3D world, creating a gorgeous game world that blends past and presant. With eight compelling characters, each with their own storylines to explore, and a satisfying turn-based combat system, Octopath Traveler is the perfect RPG to keep you occupied for dozens of hours of grinding at-home or on the go.
Credit: Nintendo
Splatoon 2
Splatoon 2 is more Splatoon, and that's fantastic. Nintendo's vibrant online shooter gets even better on Switch, thanks to new weapons and abilities that let you dual-wield pistols, fire barrages of rockets and perform powerful-ground pounds as you race to cover the battlefield in colorful ink. The game's solo campaign serves as an excellent off-the-wall platformer, while the new Salmon Run mode provides a serious co-op challenge for you and up to three friends. And it's just an absolute joy to look at and listen to.
Image: Nintendo
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is a fantastic re-release of an already excellent kart racer, packing in all of the downloadable content from the original Wii U game and adding new characters such as Splatoon's Inklings as well as much-requested Battle Mode. Mario Kart 8's colorful courses look as gorgeous as ever, whether you're playing on your TV or taking the action on the road in handheld mode.
Image: Nintendo
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle is a bizarre, unexpected mashup that works exceptionally well. This turn-based strategy game sees Mario teaming up with Ubsioft's mischievous Rabbids to save the Mushroom Kingdom, setting the stage for a series of surprisingly tactical battles that let you chain together attacks and special abilities in all kinds of delightfully satisfying ways. The game's gorgeous, colorful worlds clash with the Rabbids' crude potty humor, resulting in a goofy, charming and strategically deep experience that's unlike any Mario game you've played before.
Image Credit: Ubisoft
Rocket League
The addictive soccer-with-cars action of Rocket League feels right at home on Nintendo Switch, which is the only platform that lets you sharpen your ball skills on-the-go. Rocket League packs a ton of modes and arenas that range from hardcore competitive play to all-out chaos, and the Switch version features exclusive Super Mario and Metroid-themed battle cars. The game even supports cross-play with Xbox One and PC players, ensuring you’ll have a healthy online community to duke it out with.
Image: Psyonix
Stardew Valley
Stardew Valley is a serene farming simulator that seems so simple, you'll wonder how you just lost three straight hours playing it. This laid-back role playing game tasks you with turning a messy field into a thriving farm, one filled with vibrant characters, gorgeous pixel art and no shortage of fun activities. Stardew Valley's many townspeople are charming and memorable, and whether you're meticulously planting crops for a big payday or are exploring the mysterious mines, it's easy to get completely lost in developer ConcernedApe's 16-bit world. And thanks to a recent multiplayer update, you can even enjoy the game with friends. If you're waiting for the Switch's upcoming Animal Crossing title or just want a game that's both relaxing and enrapturing, Stardew will scratch your itch.
Image: Chucklefish