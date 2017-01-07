Tom's Guide CES 2017 Awards: Best New Tech

Our Favorite Products From CES 2017

Hey, Alexa, what are the most innovative new gadgets of 2017? Amazon’s AI assistant was everywhere at this year’s CES, from phones and cars to robots and refrigerators. But that wasn’t the only big theme at the world’s biggest tech trade show.

The team at Tom’s Guide met with more than 200 companies to arrive at this list of the best and most exciting new products. Our picks include a TV that’s so thin you can almost floss with it, a breakthrough that charges your phone across the room, an AI-powered concept car and a 4K streaming box that puts Apple TV to shame. And it has Google Assistant inside. Take that, Alexa.