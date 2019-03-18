Oppo Reno’s 10x Optical Zoom Is Impressive, Very Impressive

Oppo’s new Reno camera phone line is getting more and more impressive by the day. Especially its 10x optical zooming abilities. Check out these images of the Reno caught in the wild at a soccer match in China.

(Image credit: Ice Universe)

Posted by reliable phone rumormeister Ice Universe on Twitter, the images show how close you can get with this periscope optical system without losing any quality at all.



Oppo’s 10x optical zoom uses an array of lenses that runs parallel to the phone’s backplane. A prism on the phone’s back redirects the light to this array, which zooms the image that finally gets to the sensor. The array has optical mechanical stabilization, which is an absolute must for these type of zooms.



Oppo’s Vice President Brian Shen also posted an impressive demonstration of how the optical zoom can go from the equivalent of a 16mm to 160mm lenses.



(Image credit: Brian Shen/Oppo)

Shen also said in a Weibo post that the Reno’s display will not have notches or holes of any kind, with a 93.1% body screen ratio. This suggests it may have a pop-up selfie camera.

The phone will have a large 4,800mAh battery, which is impressive compared to the Galaxy S10 Plus’ 4,100mAh battery or the iPhone XS Max’s 3,174mAh battery.



(Image credit: Ice Universe)

The phone is rumored to have Oppo’s SuperVOOC charging technology, which can supply two hours of talk time with just five minutes connected to the power plug. And it can go from 0 percent to 40 percent of battery capacity in just 10 minutes.



(Image credit: Oppo)

Surprisingly, rumors claim that the Reno doesn’t have top-of-the-line guts aside from that 10x zoom system. The phone allegedly has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 CPU powering a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

A mid-range CPU seems quite at odds with the system’s high-end photography specs and Oppo’s positioning of the Reno as a device for creative types, but it could be a way of making the handset more affordable.