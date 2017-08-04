Get the Netgear CM500 DOCSIS 3.0 Modem for $51

If you want to save money on cable, but don't want to cut the cord, your best alternative is to purchase your own equipment.

A good first step is the refurbished Netgear CM500 DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem for $51.39 via Amazon. That's $18 off the cost of a new modem and a small investment that can lower your cable bill by as much as $10 per month, which is what some cable companies charge for a modem rental.

The CM500 is compatible with most major cable providers including Comcast, Cox, Spectrum, and Cablevision. The high-speed modem features 16 x 4 channel bonding, which basically means that it has 16 downstream data channels and four upstream channels. This translates into max download speeds of up to 686 Mbps and upload speeds of up to 132 Mbps.

The modem has a vertical-standing profile and small footprint, so it can tuck away into any corner. Our one gripe is that its status indicator lights are a bit on the dim side. That said, the modem has received solid ratings from Amazon customers who've purchased it.

This modem is certified to look like new and comes with a 90-day warranty.