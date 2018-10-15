Take $40 Off the Best Baby Monitor

Keep a watchful eye on your baby with the Netgear Arlo Baby Monitor. Normally priced at $199.99, Amazon currently has it for $159.99, which is $10 cheaper than last month's markdown and the lowest price we've ever seen for this baby monitor.





With its adorable green bunny ears, the Editor's Choice Netgear Arlo Baby Monitor looks right at home in your child's nursery. But don't let its cute looks fool you. This powerful baby monitor is loaded with an array of useful features such as a built-in night light, a lullaby player, and built-in temperature sensors that can alert you if your baby's room gets too hot or cold.

The camera's companion app gives you a clear 1080p view of your child's nursery any time of the day including at night thanks to its night vision. Meanwhile, the camera's ears and feet are interchangeable, so you can customize it with a kitten or puppy design (sold separately).

Easy to set up, the Arlo Baby Monitor is Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant, and IFTTT compatible. You'll be hard pressed to find another baby monitor as smart as this, so grab this deal while it lasts.