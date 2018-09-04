New Video Shows iPhone XS From Every Angle

A video based on allegedly leaked official Apple images of the iPhone XS is out — and we have to admit it looks almost good enough to lick. It is pure 100 percent sugar cane eye-candy.

Check this shiny gold body out.

(Image credit: ConceptsiPhone)

The video, created by Korean 3D artists Lee Gunho from the YouTube channel ConceptsiPhone, shows the iPhone XS from every angle. Obviously, since we don’t have photos of the back phone, Gunho made some assumptions on what it looks like from that view.



It’s consistent with all the iPhone XS rumors we have seen so far, though. It is expected that Apple will unveil two new OLED-based 5.8 and 6.5-inch iPhone models with dual cameras on the back, plus an iPhone 9 with a 6.1-inch LCD display.



The iPhone XS and XS Plus will be the premium models in Apple's lineup, with previous reports saying that the iPhone XS could cost $850 and the Plus model starting at $999. But it's hard to believe that the iPhone X sequel would cost $150 less.



We will probably see something very similar at the Apple “Gather round” event on September 12, 2018. Until then, you can play this at full screen and pretend you have one of them in your hands.