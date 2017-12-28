iPhone X Price Cut Could Be on the Way

If the iPhone X's $999 starting price is too rich for your blood, you're not alone.

Several reports suggest that the premium iPhone isn't selling as well as Apple had hoped in several markets, and a report from DigiTimes claims that Apple may drop the price in 2018.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The company is "rumored to adjust its pricing for iPhone devices in early 2018," the report says, though Apple has not commented on the rumor.

DigiTimes' rumor coverage is sporadically correct, which means you shouldn't put the cart before the horse. Still, there are other signs pointing at lackluster sales.

A report from Bloomberg shows that analysts are lowering their expectations for how many iPhone X models the company will produce. New York research firm JL Warren Capital wrote that there is "weak demand because of the iPhone X’s high price point and a lack of interesting innovations," and thinks Apple will drop to 25 million phones in Q1 of 2018 from 30 million in Q4 of 2017.

It isn't clear if the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, which were announced alongside the iPhone X, could also be considered for a price cut.

Current rumors about successors to the iPhone X include three models in 2018, two with an OLED display and one with a cheaper LCD screen.