Apple just gave another iPhone 'vintage' status — and that has big implications for repairability

Like a beautiful old car or your dad's long-serving leather jacket, the iPhone XS is officially "vintage," at least according to Apple. And that means a few things have changed.

Alongside the 5th-gen iPad from 2017, the iPhone XS has been added to Apple's vintage products list now it has been "a minimum of 5 years from when Apple last distributed the product for sale." Apple itself stopped selling the iPhone XS in 2019, but other retailers kept the torch alive for a little longer, hence why the XS is only hitting vintage status seven years after it was first sold.

The iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR, launched at the same time, were already on the list.

Apple introduced the world to the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR in 2018. It was a big year for the iPhone, getting offered in three versions for the first time, including the first Max-sized iPhone, and setting the stage for the first pro iPhones the following year. But the smartphone industry keeps moving, and as the iPhone 16 series reigns supreme, with the iPhone 17 series edging closer, even once cutting-edge phones must be consigned to history.

What being a vintage iPhone means

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Vintage status doesn't stop the iPhone XS from getting repaired by Apple — but that will depend on if it has the parts available to do it. Similarly, while the iPhone XS received its last main software update with iOS 18, making it unable to upgrade to the newly announced iOS 26, Apple may still push out security updates if something needs to be addressed.

It will be another two years until Apple declares the iPhone XS obsolete, when it will refuse to repair the phone. So the clock’s ticking if you want to keep your XS going past that date.

