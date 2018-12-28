The Best Wi-Fi Setup for Streaming

If you just got your first smart TV or streaming stick for Christmas, or if you upgraded from an old router, you'll want to give all your devices the gift of connectivity. Getting your Wi-Fi setup properly will go a long way toward improving your streaming experience, whether you want better picture and fewer buffer times, or just want it to be easier for multiple family members to watch what they want.

Use the Right Standards

Older networking hardware wasn't designed to handle the sort of data-heavy uses that are common today, thanks to lower throughput, less efficient handling of devices, and creating bottlenecks in your home network. Video streaming is one area where you'll bump up against those limitations very quickly.



For streaming 4K content from a source like Netflix, you'll need at least 25 Mbps speeds. Lower resolution content, like 1080p HD video, can make do with lower speeds, but you'll still want 10 Mbps speeds for smooth performance.

(Image credit: TP-Link)

Our recommendations: Make sure you've got a current 802.11ac wireless router, with Mu-MIMO. Newer routers are on the way that offer even better speeds and more simultaneous devices, using a new standard called Wi-Fi 6, but for most people, 802.11ac is the best thing currently available.



What if you've got an older 802.11n router, or a wireless AC unit that doesn't support Mu-MIMO? You may still be able to stream the content you want, but you will see noticeable issues when trying to use additional devices on the same network.



And if you're using something older than that, such as 802.11A, B or G, then you have two options: Either upgrade your hardware, or get used to a subpar streaming experience.

Proper Placement Provides Better Signal

A Wi-Fi router uses radio waves to provide that wireless network connection, and proper placement allows that wireless signal to travel farther, with less interference. Generally speaking, you'll want to put your router in a central location, in an elevated position, and clear of any major obstacles, like brick walls or aquariums. For a more in-depth look at what issues can impact signal quality, check out our guide to optimal router placement.





(Image credit: Netgear)

Similarly, you'll want to make sure that your streaming device – be it a TV, laptop or your smartphone – is located within that coverage area, and the closer to the router, the better. While you will still be able to get signal out on the fringes of your Wi-Fi coverage, it won't be as fast, or as consistent.

Extending Wi-Fi Coverage with Extenders and Mesh Systems

Expanding that coverage is another way to get better streaming in more parts of the house. It's easy to put one TV in close range to your router by simply making the router a part of your living room setup. It's a lot less convenient when you want to have an additional TV elsewhere, like in the master bedroom on the other end of the house, or in a basement den.





(Image credit: Top Ten Reviews)

In these instances, you'll want to stretch your wireless coverage area, and you have two ways to do it. You can use a Wi-Fi extender (also called a signal booster, or Wi-Fi repeater) to add a little bit more coverage area – perfect for getting better signal in that one room that never gets strong Wi-Fi – or you can upgrade to a mesh router system, which maintains excellent speeds over a much larger area.



Both of these options use extra devices in addition to your router to spread wireless signal far and wide throughout your home. Wi-Fi extenders tend to be much less expensive, but mesh routers offer better speeds, simpler day-to-day use and nicer looking designs.

Wi-Fi not cutting it? Go Wired

Finally, for the best network connection and optimal streaming performance, Wi-Fi may not be the best choice. If your TV is located anywhere near your router, a better option may be to connect directly with an Ethernet cable.





(Image credit: Shutterstock)

This not only avoids the amorphous problems of signal strength, potential interference and various wireless standards, it also frees up your Wi-Fi for all of the other stuff you like to do online, like send snarky Facebook messages to your friends about the latest Netflix show.



And you may still be able to do this for TVs in distant rooms, if you have a mesh router extension with an Ethernet port.

If All Else Fails, Call Your ISP

At the end of the day, your router setup is just one part of the networking puzzle. If your best efforts at setting up a newer router still don't give you the streaming speeds you expect, the problem may lie farther up the line with your service provider.



Check your speeds using a free service like speedtest.net or fast.com. If you aren't getting the speeds your plan should be delivering, you may need to complain to your ISP. If your speeds aren't up to snuff but do reflect the plan you're paying for, then it may be time to upgrade to a faster option. In some areas, you can even get gigabit speeds for prices similar to what you're already paying.

Credit: Tom's Guide