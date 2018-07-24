Killer Galaxy S9 Deal Includes Free Samsung Chromebook

We've seen plenty of Galaxy S9 bundles, but this might be the best of the pack.







For a limited time, when you purchase an unlocked Galaxy S9 ($719.99) or unlocked Galaxy S9+ ($839.99), you can get a free Samsung Chromebook 3 laptop. That's a $170 value and the biggest freebie we've ever seen with a Galaxy phone (freebies are normally limited to Qi chargers or memory cards).

Sure, you're paying full price for the phone, but this back-to-school bundle could mark two items off your checklist.



The Chromebook 3 is a solid laptop for school and everyday use. We generally don't like 1366 x 768 resolution screens, but the Chromebook 3's LCD is brighter than competing screens from the Lenovo IdeaPad 100S, HP Stream 11, and Dell Inspiron 14 3000.

Its 1.6GHz Celeron N3060 CPU won't break records, but combined with 4GB of RAM it'll let you do everything from YouTube streaming to light multitasking. It also packs all the ports you need including USB 3.0, USB 2.0, HDMI, and a microSD card slot.

Samsung's bundle expires August 13 while supplies last.