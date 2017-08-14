Galaxy Note 8 Could Hit Stores This Early

Samsung's Galaxy Note 8 might hit store shelves much sooner than anticipated, according to a recent leak.

(Image credit: Evan Blass/Twitter)

A Samsung Reddit is lighting up after a user said on Sunday (Aug. 13) that the Korean conglomerate could be planning to release the Galaxy Note 8 weeks before it was expected to do so. That Reddit user claims to have spoken to a Best Buy employee, who said that Samsung will launch the Galaxy Note 8 on August 24.

Samsung has already announced plans to unveil the Galaxy Note 8 on August 23 at a press event in New York City. Most of the reports surrounding the unveiling had suggested that Samsung would officially launch the handset in mid-September, giving customers a few weeks to place pre-orders before the handset's arrival.

The move would follow a similar decision by Samsung with its Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, which reached store shelves weeks after the smartphone was officially announced.

It's unclear why Samsung would want to change tactics with the Galaxy Note 8. However, it could have something to do with Apple's iPhone 8, which is expected to be unveiled in early to mid-September. Samsung might want to get the Galaxy Note 8 to store shelves well before Apple has the chance to unveil its smartphone. If the Galaxy Note 8 were to launch around the time of the iPhone 8's unveiling, it could get lost in Apple's shadow.

Still, the Galaxy Note 8 could prove to be one of the more appealing launches this year.

According to most reports, the device will come with a revamped design featuring a screen that nearly entirely covers its face. That display should feature OLED technology and measure 6.4 inches diagonally. Additionally, the Galaxy Note 8 is expected to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and should have a dual-lens camera on the back — the first Samsung smartphone to come with that feature. All of those features could translate to the Galaxy Note 8 costing upwards of $1,000 or more.

For its part, Samsung hasn't confirmed when the Galaxy Note 8 might hit store shelves. The company has instead only confirmed its unveiling date.

Look for Samsung to reveal all the last details, including availability, at that show.