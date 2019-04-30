Energizer’s Ridiculous 18,000mAh Battery Phone Ends In Disaster

Smartphone users are always crying for longer battery life, which is why a company thought this 18,000mAh battery mobile would be a giant success. Turns out people want longer battery life but not brick-sized phones.



The Energizer Power Max P18K Pop was a head turner at the latest Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain. The phone — made by a French company called Avenir Technologies under the licensed Energizer brand name — could allegedly last for 50 days on standby or play two days of continuous video on a single charge.

But that of course came with a price: users would have to carry a phone the size of a brick that could serve as an offensive weapon or to build a house or loot shop windows. With a screen of 6.2 inches and almost 0.8 inches thick, this thing is as big as a car phone of yore. It also would take 8 hours to fully recharge, which is just pretty ridiculous.

Logically, at $680 a pop, the company’s 1.2 million dollar Indiegogo campaign failed miserably, reaching just 1 percent of its goal. The phone only got about $15,000 with 11 backers. That probably included the mom of one of the co-founders.

For now, if you want really long endurance, you're better off checking out our list of the longest lasting smartphones, which includes the very affordable Motorola G7 Power and its 5,000 mAh battery.

