The Moto G7 Power Has the Longest Phone Battery Life Ever

What happens when you stuff a 5,000 mAh battery inside a phone? You get epic endurance, and that's exactly what the Moto G7 Power delivers for just $250.

This Android device now tops our list of the smartphones with the longest battery life.

On the Tom's Guide Battery Test, which involves continuous 4G web surfing at 150 nits of screen brightness, the Moto G7 Power lasted a whopping 15 hours and 35 minutes. That runtime beats every phone we've tested over the last 2 years, including flagships that costs several hundred dollars more.

To put the Moto G7 Power's battery life in perspective, the $1,000 Galaxy S10 Plus and its 4,100 mAh battery lasted a very good 12 hours and 35 minutes, and the $749 iPhone XR lasted 11:26. The regular Galaxy S10 lasted 10:19 and the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max died after 9:41 and 10:38, respectively. Google's Pixel 3 XL endured for just 9:30.

MORE: Best Smartphones - Here Are the 10 Best Phones Available

There are other lesser-known phones that approach the battery life of the Moto G7 Power. For example, the rugged Cat S41 lasted 15:19 on our test, and the older Huawei Mate 10 Pro turned in a runtime of 14:39. But the G7 Power is the new battery champ.

I know what you're thinking. Is this $250 phone just a one-trick pony? Actually, you get a pretty solid Android phone for the money all around, including a bright and colorful 6.2-nch display, decent performance from a Snapdragon 621 processor and 3GB of RAM and a fairly clean build of Android 9 Pie.

Yes, the regular Moto G7 offers dual cameras and more storage and RAM and a lighter design. And the 6.9-ounce weight of the Moto G7 Power is pretty hefty. But, overall, this is a marathon runner of a phone that's also one of the best values of the year.