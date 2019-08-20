As summer comes to an end, Amazon is giving us some great pre Labor Day deals The retailer is currently discounting a wide selection of its Alexa smart home devices.

For a limited time, you can get the Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for $29.99. That's $20 off and just $5 shy of its all-time low price.

Despite its compact size, it delivers great sound and sports a fabric design that looks great in any decor. And with Alexa built-in, you can enjoy the benefits of Amazon's digital assistant.

Echo Dot (3rd Gen): was $49.99 now $29 at Amazon

The Echo Dot 3rd Gen is our all-time top-rated smart speaker. And it's now only $29. If you're looking for an Alexa device with high-quality audio, this is the one to get and the time to get it. View Deal

The Editor's Choice Echo Dot lets you play music, listen to audio books, and control compatible smart devices hands-free. It can also update you with the latest weather, news, and traffic information.

Another deal worth noting is the Amazon Echo 5 for $64.99 ($25 off). That's the lowest price we've ever seen for this Amazon smart display. It's also one of the best smart home deals we've seen all summer.

We're not sure how long Amazon's sale will last, so be sure to take advantage of this Amazon while you still can.