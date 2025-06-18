It's summer (in case you needed me to remind you), which means more opportunities to head outside. But if you want to take music with you, the Beats Pill is easily my favorite portable Bluetooth speaker.

And, right now, you can pick up the blue Beats Pill for just $99 at Walmart, saving you $50 on the regular price. It's a steal for less than $100, since it comes with mammoth battery life (24 hours) and an IP67 water resistance rating.

Those two features combined make it the ideal outdoor companion, which is why I take it about with me, and make good use of it to stream workout music while I exercise outside, soaking in the hours of sunshine.

Lowest Price! Save 34% Beats Pill: was $149 now $99 at Walmart The Beats Pill is a redesigned version of the company's first (and most popular) Bluetooth speaker, now with improved sound, 24-hour battery life, USB-C charging, access to Apple's Find My network and compatibility with Android and iPhone. Plus, it's IP67-rated for water resistance, so you won't get caught short in the rain.

Sometimes, when working at home on my own, I connect it to my computer and crank up to maximum volume blasting out Chappell Roan's Good Luck, Babe! or Sleep Token's Caramel — and it never sounds distorted (although max volume is loud).

These tracks sound exceptional on the speaker because Beats has finally overcome its bass problem. In its early years, the company was (in)famous for the bassy depths its headphones and speakers could drop to.

That was good for certain tracks, but most music got swallowed by that lower end. That's not the case with the Beats Pill. The balance it just right (to my ears) and blends the highs, mids and lows with seeming ease.

And, just like my favorite workout earbuds, the Beats Powerbeats Pro (which are also currently discounted by 20%), the Pill works (almost) as well with Android devices as it does with your iPhone.

Since you'll be taking the speaker around with you, there's a good chance that, one day, it'll go walkabout. Fortunately, the Pill works with Apple's Find My network, so it shouldn't take long to get it back where it belongs.