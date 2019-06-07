E3 2019 Predictions: The 9 Reveals We Want to See

E3 2019 is right around the corner, promising exciting new game reveals from the likes of Xbox, Nintendo, Ubisoft, Square Enix and more. And what better way to get ready for the big show than to speculate about our wildest hopes and dreams for gaming’s biggest week? From practical predictions to total pipe dreams, here’s what we hope to see at E3 2019.

(Image credit: Shutterstock )

Microsoft Reveals the New Xbox

Now that Sony has gotten ahead of the E3 cycle by divulging tons of PS5 specs to the press, it’s time for Microsoft to finally talk about its plans for the next Xbox. While we expect Microsoft’s E3 show to be focused on new games for 2019, we hope the tech giant at least lets some specs slip to let us know how next year’s Xbox (or Xboxes) will compete with Sony’s next-gen console. After all, Microsoft did tease Project Scorpio a whole year and a half before releasing it as the Xbox One X. With Sony skipping E3, this is Microsoft’s show to own, and what better way to close its press conference out than with a mic-drop of a new console? — Mike Andronico

A New Splinter Cell Game

A new Splinter Cell game has been hinted at and teased more than long enough. What made me the most excited about a new Splinter Cell game was the recasting of Michael Ironside in the Ghost Recon: Wildlands DLC dubbed Operation Watchmen. No disrespect to Eric Johnson, the actor who took Ironside’s place in Splinter Cell: Blacklist, but Ironside’s voice injects straight nostalgia into my veins. Does the recasting guarantee that Ironside will come back for a new one? Uncertain, but a few developers at Ubisoft did a little teasing of their own on Twitter. I know it was a joke, but I hope that there’s some semblance of truth in it. — Rami Tabari

Credit: Ubisoft

Rocksteady’s Surprise Appearance

It’s been four years since we got a game from Rocksteady, and no, Arkham VR does not count. And while studio co-founder Sefton Hill confirmed that Rocksteady will not be at E3, it could all be a ruse to blow us away. Of course, I highly doubt that, but a man can dream, can’t he? If Rocksteady does reveal something post-E3, I just hope it’s a Superman game. I know Superman is regarded as one of the most boring superheroes in some circles, but if anyone can pull off a compelling Superman story, it’s Rocksteady. Give me those DC games until we get a DC Video Game Universe, so that I can at least enjoy DC content in at least one medium outside of comics. — Rami Tabari

Ninja Theory’s Xbox Title

Since Xbox acquired Ninja Theory only a year ago, I doubt we’re going to get a deep dive into what the developers are working on, but it would be nice if we got a little teaser of what’s to come. While I may joke about DmC: Devil May Cry being a bad game, I actually enjoyed the heck out of it. Sure, it’s not exactly what I wanted, but at the end of the day I basically Platinumed it (still missing just one freakin’ DLC trophy). And as far as Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice is concerned, that game was quite literally a masterpiece. Whatever Ninja Theory is cooking up, they already have my money.— Rami Tabari

Credit: Ninja Theory

Master Chief Comes to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is already chock full of guest stars that we never thought we’d see in a Nintendo game, from Persona 5’s Joker to Final Fantasy VII’s Cloud. So why not Halo’s Master Chief? Microsoft and Nintendo are more buddy-buddy than ever, with Xbox One to Switch cross-play available on select titles and Microsoft even helping bring the hit Xbox game Cuphead to Switch earlier this year. That makes Microsoft’s iconic soldier mascot a perfect fit for Nintendo’s all-star brawler, where he could trade gunfire and grenades with the likes of Solid Snake and Samus. We’d also love to see Devil May Cry’s Dante in the mix, which seems more possible than ever now that the first Devil May Cry is coming to Switch. — Mike Andronico

Metroid Prime Trilogy for Nintendo Switch

I got my first Metroid experience when I was a kid playing Metroid Prime 2 on the Gamecube, and because I was a dumb kid, I could not get past the first area in the game. Before Metroid Prime 4 eventually graces us with its presence in 2039, I’d like to be able to play the titles that lead up to it. Now is a better time than ever to launch the Metroid Prime Trilogy for Nintendo Switch, especially if the company wants newer fans to play the fourth installment. And if it doesn’t happen, that’s just a missed opportunity on Nintendo’s part. Sure, we have the Wii version, but you can’t expect people to dust off that old relic. I’m certainly not going to. — Rami Tabari

Fable 4

I remember playing Fable 2 when I was a wee teen with one of my best friends at the time, and while we had to deal with the most wonky camera angles, we had a blast enacting the most ridiculous stunts and ensuing carnage everywhere we could. With the rumors of Playground Games taking the helm on the Fable series, seeing a new Fable game at some point is a near guarantee. I’m excited to see where the Forza Horizon developers are able to take the franchise. Hopefully it’s somewhere with better camera angles and a better multiplayer system. A leak recently surfaced, detailing the Fable 4’s story and mechanics, but I’m a little skeptical about how much of that is true. But regardless, as much as I loved the previous Fable games, the series needs a complete overhaul gameplay-wise to be able to survive in this generation’s standards. — Rami Tabari

Onimusha Returns

This is a long shot, but I really, really, really want Capcom to make a new Onimusha, or at least give me a gorgeous remake of the third or fourth entries a la Resident Evil 2. The company already started testing the waters, releasing the remastered Onimusha: Warlords. And with the critical acclaim that Sekiro, another Samurai-themed game has garnered as of late and the buzz around Sony’s Ghosts of Tsushima, now is the perfect time for Capcom to bring back the supernatural/samurai hack ‘n slash. – Sherri L. Smith

Sony plays spoiler with The Last of Us 2

It's been a year since Sony showed off a cutscene and gameplay trailer for its biggest exclusive that isn't Death Stranding: The Last Of Us 2. And what the heck has been going on during those 12 months? I get that Sony won’t officially be at E3 2019, but it would great to see the company surprise us all and drop the release date trailer for TLOU2 during E3 week. I have nothing against Microsoft, but this kind of surprise would create the chaos that this likely all-too-quiet E3 seems to be missing. — Henry T. Casey

Credit: Sony

