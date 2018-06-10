Xbox E3 2018 Recap: Halo Infinite, Gears 5 and Cyberpunk 2077

Xbox's E3 2018 conference is officially in the books, delivering exciting new exclusives such as Halo: Infinite and Gears of War 5 as well as some major third-party debuts like Devil May Cry 5 and The Division 2.

Here are the biggest announcements you missed.

Halo: Infinite

Microsoft kicked off its show with a surprising trailer for Halo: Infinite, which showed a montage of serene wildlife and a group of seemingly unknown soldiers before cutting away to a shot of Master Chief.

According to Xbox chief Phil Spencer, Halo: Infinite will feature "Master Chief on his greatest adventure yet to save humanity" and will continue the story of Halo 5. No word yet on gameplay details or release date, though Microsoft did note that the game is running on the company's new Slipspace Engine.

Gears of War 5

We got our first glimpse at Gears of War 5, which now puts supporting character Kait Diaz in the spotlight. According to Coalition studio head Rod Fergusson, Gears 5 will focus on two wars: the one happening in the game world, and the one happening within Kait herself (after all, she did just recently learn that her grandmother is the Locust Queen). It's shaping up to be the most visually varied Gears game yet, with snowy vistas and hellish caves, and seems like it'll feature a bigger focus on melee combat.

Microsoft also debuted Gears Pop, and upcoming mobile game with cute Funko characters, and Gears Tactics, a PC-focused turn based strategy game in the vein of games like XCOM.

Cyberpunk 2077

Just when it seemed like Microsoft's conference was over, the sights and sounds of Cyberpunk 2077 literally hijacked the room. We got our first-ever glimpse at CD Projekt Red's highly anticipated open-world role-playing game, which will set you loose in a gorgeously seedy sci-fi universe. Details on the game are currently scant, but we can't wait to learn more about it.

Fallout 76

Bethesda took to Xbox's stage to debut the first-ever gameplay for Fallout 76. The game is a prequel to the entire Fallout franchise set in West Virginia, and according to Bethesda Game Studios' Todd Howard, is four times the size as Fallout 4. It looks quite a bit like Fallout 4 as well, as you'll still be donning power suits and fighting nuclear monstrosities -- except now, you can do it online with your friends.

Devil May Cry 5

Devil May Cry is officially back. After years of speculation, Capcom finally unveiled the latest installment in its beloved action series, and it looks fresh, fun and completely frenetic. The game looks to feature Devil May Cry 4 star Nero as well as a new female lead, but fret not -- Dante will be back, complete with some nice old-man scruff.

Battletoads is Back!

The classic beat-em-up action of Battletoads will soon be back in a big way. In a quick teaser, Microsoft promised that the new Battletoads game will have 3-player co-op, 4K graphics support, and "body morphing genre mashups." We can't wait to see how silly the final game turns out to be when it hits in 2019.

Kingdom Hearts III: Now With Frozen

Do you want to build a snowman? The Frozen crew is officially joining Kingdom Hearts III, the latest in Square Enix's beloved Disney RPG crossover series. Look forward to teaming up with the likes of Goofy, Donald, Elsa, Olaf and more when the game hits on Jan. 29, 2019.

Forza Horizon 4

As expected, Forza Horizon 4 was revealed. And as expected, it looks gorgeous. Horizon 4 brings the action to Great Britain and introduces dynamic seasons, with each time of year providing its own unique gameplay challenges and weather conditions. The game looks to put a big focus on off-road racing, and the trailer seemed to hint that motorbikes may be playable. It launches on Xbox One and Windows 10 on Oct. 2.

The Division 2

The Division 2 will bring Ubsioft's open-world tactical shooter series to Washington D.C., where you'll have to survive the outbreak from a whole new perspective. The game looks more lively and colorful than the New York City-based original, as survivors have learned to build communities and cultivate gardens. Other than that, look forward to more of the same co-op, cover-based loot shooting that made the first game so addictive.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

We got a breathtaking new trailer for Shadow of the Tomb Raider, the third installment in Square Enix's excellent Tomb Raider reboot series. The stakes look higher than ever, as Lara has seemingly inadvertently set off an apocalypse and must fight to survive it. Expect lots of puzzle-solving, cliff-jumping, and ever-so-satisfying stealth kills. Also, Lara seems to be donning her classic blue tanktop again, which is a nice nostalgic touch.

Crackdown 3

It might be delayed until 2019, but it's hard not to get excited about Crackdown 3 when you have Terry Crews shouting his way through the entirety of the game's new trailer. Microsoft's open-world crime fighting game looks to be in much better shape than it did last year, and should deliver plenty of crazy platforming, fun weapons and slick vehicles when it hits next year.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

We got a brand new look at Ori and the Will of the Wisps, the sequel to the gorgeous and punishing platformer Ori and the Blind Forest. The game's serene visuals and challenging gameplay both look to be back in a big way. The game will release in 2019.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Microsoft showed off a blistering trailer for Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, a frenetic samurai-action game from Dark Souls developer From Software. The game looks like a brutal blend of challenging Souls gameplay and lightning fast old-school action, complete with grappling hooks and all kinds of crazy looking bosses. Look for it in 2019.

Dying Light 2

Dying Light 2 looks like a promising sequel to the cult 2015 zombie survival hit, building on the original's thrilling parkour-based movement and rich melee combat. The game also puts a focus on branching decisions, as your personal actions can have a massive impact on how your game world evolves.

Metro Exodus

We got our best look yet at Metro Exodus, the latest brutal and visually stunning installment in the post-apocalyptic Metro shooter series. Gun customization looks to play a big part this time around, as does exploring tons of gorgeous, snowy battlefields filled with man and monster.

Microsoft Goes All in on First-Party

Microsoft stressed its committment to developing new first-party games at E3 2018, announcing a brand new internal studio called The Initiative. The company also acquired longtime partners Undead Labs (State of Decay) and Playground Games (Forza Horizon), as well as indie studio Compulsion Games (We Happy Few). But the biggest news here is that Microsoft has scooped up Ninja Theory, the beloved indie studio behind such games as Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice and Enslaved; Odyssey to the West.

New Hardware and Streaming

Phil Spencer capped off the show by making two major announcements on the platform front. Microsoft is currently working on a new cloud gaming initiative designed to deliver "console quality streaming" to any device, including your PC and smartphone. Spencer also confirmed that the next Xbox is officially in development.