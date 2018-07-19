All the Hidden Bonus Objectives in Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker

As much as you might enjoy Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker, you probably don't want to have to play a level three times in a row to collect all of those addictive stamps. My biggest gripe with Captain Toad is that the bonus objectives are hidden until you beat the level, so to help you (and me) cut down on that time, here's a list of all the bonus objectives in the game:

The Secret Is in the Stars

Episode 1-1: Collected the Gold Mushroom!

Episode 1-2: Didn't destroy the temple's bridge!

Episode 1-3: Cleared course in 3 touches!

Episode 1-4: Defeated all of the enemies!

The Chase to Pyropuff Peak



Episode 1-5: Collected 70 coins!

Episode 1-6: Slipped past all of the Shy Guys!

Episode 1-7: Collected the Gold Mushroom!

Episode 1-8: Defeated all of the Para-Biddybuds!

Episode 1-9: Collected the Gold Mushroom!

Episode 1-10: Collected 45 coins!

The Hunt for the Great Bird's Lair

Episode 1-11: Collected 70 coins!

Episode 1-12: Found the hidden Gold Mushroom!

Episode 1-13: Cleared course using only 1 shot!

Onward, Captain Toad!

Episode 1-14: Collected the 1-Up Mushroom!

Episode 1-15: Didn't defeat any Para-Biddybuds!

Episode 1-16: Cleared course in 4 touches!

Episode 1-17: Collected the 1-Up Mushroom!

Operation Rescue Toadette

Episode 1-18: Collected 70 coins!

The Captain Gets Toadnapped!

Episode 2-1: Collected the Gold Mushroom!

Episode 2-2: Defeated all of the Piranha Creepers!

Episode 2-3: Collected 140 coins!

Episode 2-4: Defeated all of the Mud Troopers!

Onward, Toadette!

Episode 2-5: Defeated all of the Goombas!

Episode 2-6: Didn't take any damage!

Episode 2-7: Cleared course in 4 touches!

Episode 2-8: Collected the 1-Up Mushroom!

Episode 2-9: Didn't take any damage!

Farewell, Pyropuff Peak

Episode 2-10: Found the hidden Gold Mushroom!

Episode 2-11: Found the hidden Gold Mushroom!

Episode 2-12: Cleared using switches 3 times!

Episode 2-13: Collected 70 coins!

On the Trail of the Great Bird

Episode 2-14: Found the hidden Gold Mushroom!

Episode 2-15: Collected the Gold Mushroom!

Episode 2-16: Found the hidden Gold Mushroom!

Episode 2-17: Didn't take any damage!

Operation Rescue Captain Toad

Episode 2-18: Collected 170 coins!

The Search for Toadette

Episode 3-1: Collected 75 coins!

Episode 3-2: Didn't defeat any of the Spikes!

Episode 3-3: Didn't take any damage!

Episode 3-4: Didn't break any Rock Blocks!

The Search for Captain Toad

Episode 3-5: Found the hidden Gold Mushroom!

Episode 3-6: Didn't break any tiles!

Episode 3-7: Found the hidden Gold Mushroom!

Episode 3-8: Used switches 8 times to clear!

Episode 3-9: Collected the 1-Up Mushroom!

Captain Toad's Trials

Episode 3-10: Cleared course with 5 Toads!

Episode 3-11: Collected 45 coins!

Episode 3-12: Cleared using 10 shots or fewer!

Episode 3-13: Cleared course in 10 touches!

Toadette's Tribulations

Episode 3-14: Slipped past all of the Shy Guys!

Episode 3-15: Didn't fall into any holes!

Episode 3-16: Cleared course with 4 Toadettes!

Episode 3-17: Defeated all of the Mud Troopers!

Episode 3-18: Collected 190 coins!

Reunited at Last?

Episode 3-19: Broke all of the blocks!

Episode 3-20: Found the hidden Gold Mushroom!

Episode 3-21: Found the hidden Gold Mushroom!

Episode 3-22: Cleared course in 6 touches!

Episode 3-23: Collected the Gold Mushroom!

Episode 3-24: Found the hidden Gold Mushroom!

Episode 3-25: Didn't take any damage!

Episode 3-26: Collected 150 coins!

Episode 3-27: Collected 200 coins!

The Ultimate Treasure

Episode 3-28: Collected 220 coins!

Super Mario Odyssey Kingdoms

Episode Bonus-1: Collected the Gold Mushroom!

Episode Bonus-2: Collected 320 coins!

Episode Bonus-3: Defeated all the enemies!

Episode Bonus-4: Cleared course with 4 Toads!

Toad Brigade, Move Out!

Episode Bonus-5: Collected 90 coins!

Episode Bonus-6: Collected 150 coins!

Episode Bonus-7: Collected 100 coins!

Episode Bonus-8: Collected 240 coins!

Curse of the Mummy-Me

Episode Bonus-9: Collected 160 coins!

Episode Bonus-10: Collected 190 coins!

Episode Bonus-11: Collected 170 coins!

Memories of Our Adventures

Episode Bonus-12: Found the hidden Gold Mushroom!

Episode Bonus-13: Found the hidden Gold Mushroom!

Episode Bonus-14: Found the hidden Gold Mushroom!

Keep on Tracking, Captain Toad!

Episode Bonus-15: Collected 5,000 coins!

Unlimited Coins Galore

Episode Bonus-16: None

Episode Bonus-17: None

Episode Bonus-18: None

If you're having trouble with some of these bonus objectives, check out our five essential tips on how to effectively master Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker.



Credit: Nintendo