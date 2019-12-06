Los Angeles: Another Verizon Win

There's a new star among wireless networks in Los Angeles. After AT&T and T-Mobile finished one-two in download speeds in previous tests we've conducted, Verizon beat out both carriers to have the best download and upload averages for the City of Angels.

Verizon posted an average download speed of 56.7 Mbps, well ahead of second-place T-Mobile's 36.1 Mbps result. Verizon topped T-Mobile in average upload speed, too — 17.9 Mbps vs. 14.9 Mbps — when we tested in half a dozen sites around Los Angeles.

T-Mobile enjoyed some measure of revenge on our app download test, as Metro by T-Mobile used its parent company's network to download Discord in an average of 20 seconds. (T-Mobile completed the task in 30 seconds.) Metro's time topped Verizon by 4 seconds.



Average Download Speed,

Los Angeles Average Upload Speed,

Los Angeles Average App

Download Time

(Min:Sec) Verizon 56.7 Mbps 17.9 Mbps 0:24 T-Mobile 36.1 Mbps 14.9 Mbps 0:30 AT&T 34.5 Mbps 14.7 Mbps 1:14 Metro 34.3 Mbps 14.7 Mbps 0:20 Straight Talk 31 Mbps 13.8 Mbps 1:06 Sprint 16.1 Mbps 1.2 Mbps 2:36 Boost 14.5 Mbps 1 Mbps 3:03 Cricket 5.2 Mbps 4.9 Mbps 1:00

Sprint continues to struggle in Los Angeles, as it needed 2 minutes and 36 seconds on our app download test. (Its Boost subsidiary fared even worse, taking more than 3 minutes, on average, to download a 40MB app.) And while Sprint's average download speed of 16.1 was better than the 5.2 Mbps average Cricket turned in during our Los Angeles testing, the next slowest carrier (Straight Talk) topped 30 Mbps in our testing.

Our results reflect an average of five Speedtest.net tests conducted at six sites around Los Angeles. At each test site, we also downloaded the 40MB Discord app from the Google Play store onto Galaxy S9 phones tied to each carrier.

Verizon not only beat all rivals in Los Angeles; it also captured our overall ranking for the fastest wireless network, topping AT&T and T-Mobile. Check out our full national results.