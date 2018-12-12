Apple's 2018 Mac Mini Is Already $100 Off

The Mac Mini made a triumphant return earlier this year, but along with its new look and upgraded components came a $300 price hike.







Fortunately, Amazon is providing some relief. For a limited time, Amazon has the 2018 Mac Mini w/ Core i3 for $724 ($75 off) and the 2018 Mac Mini w/ Core i5 for $999 ($100 off). Those are the best prices we've seen for the new Mac Mini so far this season.



The base Mac Mini recently won our Editor's Choice badge for its rock-solid performance and upgradability. Make no mistake, upgrading the Mac Mini isn't easy, but at least it's possible now that its RAM isn't soldered onto the motherboard.



In terms of performance, our 3.6GHz Core i3-8100B based Mac Mini never broke a sweat with 15 browser tabs open and while streaming music and video simultaneously.



For more power, you can upgrade to the six-core Core i5-based system. Just remember to BYO keyboard and mouse.



