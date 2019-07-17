Best 4K Ultra-HD TVs 2019

We've reviewed more than 40 TVs in the last year to tell you which is the best 4K TV. Our favorite 65-inch set for the money is the Samsung 65-inch Q9FN QLED TV, which delivers outstanding picture quality and surprisingly robust audio for $1,000 less than comparable OLED systems. The best budget 4K TV is the TCL 43S517 Roku Smart 4K TV, which delivers a striking 50-inch picture with excellent contrast.

If you want the ultimate detailed picture, 4K or ultra-HD TVs are the sets to buy. They pack four times more pixels (3840 x 2160) than traditional HD TVs, and they are the first models to get new technologies such as wider color gamut and high dynamic range (HDR) video. In our labs, we've tested all of the most popular 4K TV sets, evaluating them based on sharpness, color and viewing angles, as well as design, smart TV features and sound.

For great 4K TVs that fall somewhere between high-priced premium sets and inexpensive bargain models, the mid-range Vizio M-Series Quantum (M658-G1) and Samsung 65-inch Q6F QLED TV are some of the best we've reviewed, earning top marks as the best sub-$1,000 model on the market and the best OLED alternative, respectively.

Sony has announced that Amazon Alexa capability is coming to Sony Android TVs as far back as 2016. Thanks to a new Android TV app called Amazon Alexa Music, Cameras and TV Control, you can get enhanced capability through a paired Amazon Echo or similar device.

Amazon's Fire TV Edition smart TVs are about to get an upgrade. Not only will new Amazon-powered smart TVs feature built-in Alexa voice control and Amazon Prime Video, new models coming later this year will also get Dolby Vision support. Keep an eye out for reviews of the new models.

Best 4K TV Overall Samsung Q9FN QLED TV The Samsung Q9FN QLED TV is Samsung's best 4K TV with best-in-class performance, excellent sound and plenty of smarts.

Best Under $500 TCL 43S517 Roku Smart 4K TV The TCL 43S517 Roku Smart 4K TV offers a 43-inch 4K TV that's packed with premium features, excellent performance and a sweet bargain price.

Best Picture Quality Sony Master Series A9F OLED The Sony Master Series A9F OLED TV is one of the best OLED TVs on the market with an innovative sound system and improved Android TV.

Best 4K TV Overall

Samsung 65-inch Q9FN QLED TV Best 4K TV Overall SPECIFICATIONS Screen Size: 65 inches | Screen Technology: LCD | Resolution: 3840 x 2160 | Refresh Rate: 120Hz | HDMI Ports: 4 | Weight (Pounds): 58.9 | Dimensions (Inches): 57.1 x 32.7 x 1.5 Reasons to Buy Sleek design reduces cable clutter Near-OLED levels of picture quality Strong HDR support Excellent 4.2-channel sound Great smart features Reasons to Avoid No Dolby Vision support Bixby is slightly less polished than competing voice assistants

The 65-inch Samsung Q9FN QLED TV offers every premium touch offered on Samsung's QLED line, from the quantum-dot display to the polished smart TV experience. The superb display is as close to OLED levels of picture quality as you can get while still getting the superior brightness of LCD, and Samsung backs it up with great sound and the Bixby voice assistant.



The Q9FN QLED TV offers strong HDR support (unless you want Dolby Vision), and showed seriously great performance with it's full-array local-dimming and proprietary anti-blooming technology. And while it looks good on the included stand, it's even better up on the wall, where the included One Connect box and nearly-invisible single cable connection virtually eliminate the tangle of cables that come with most TVs.

MORE: Samsung 65-inch Q9FN QLED TV: Who Needs OLED?

Best Under $500

TCL 43S517 Roku Smart 4K TV Best Under $500 SPECIFICATIONS Screen Size: 43 inches | Screen Technology: LCD | Resolution: 3840 x 2160 | Refresh Rate: 60Hz | HDMI Ports: 3 | Weight (Pounds): 18.5 | Dimensions (Inches): 37.8 x 22.1 x 2.9 Reasons to Buy Super affordable A slick design Great color reproduction and accuracy Dolby Vision support Dolby Atmos support Better-than-average Roku experience Reasons to Avoid Inconsistent backlight Limited port selection

Great things can come in small (and affordable) packages. The TCL 43S517 Roku Smart 4K TV is smaller than most TVs we recommend, but with a super affordable price, great picture and sound quality, and a slew of unexpectedly premium features, this 43-inch model is a screaming deal. (And you can find larger sizes at similarly affordable prices).



We've reviewed plenty of inexpensive Roku TVs, but TCL's reputation for better-than-average quality and some genuinely exciting features – like Dolby Vision HDR, Dolby Atmos audio support, and integrated voice search – make this substantially better than most cheap sets we've seen.

MORE: TCL 43S517 Roku Smart 4K TV Review: A Steal for Under $400



Best Picture Quality

Sony Master Series A9F OLED TV Best Picture Quality SPECIFICATIONS Screen Size: 65 inch | Screen Technology: OLED | Resolution: 3,840 x 2,160 | Refresh Rate: 120Hz | HDMI Ports: 4 | Weight (Pounds): 60 | Dimensions (Inches): 57.1 x 32.9 x 3.4 Reasons to Buy Superb OLED display Impressive HDR performance Acoustic Surface Audio+ sound system is amazing Android Oreo improves smart TV experience. Reasons to Avoid Pricey, even for a premium TV Lean-back design is awkward Disappointing remote control

The Sony Master Series A9F OLED TV is one of the best OLED TVs on the market, and blows away the competition with its great picture quality, an innovative sound system and an improved version of Android TV. The display boasts the widest color gamut we've ever seen, and the per-pixel backlight produces some of the best contrast available. Sony's improved Acoustic Surface Audio+ delivers sound right from the screen, and is good enough that there's no need for a soundbar. It's the best Sony TV we've seen and one of the best TVs on the market period.

MORE: Sony Master Series A9F OLED TV Review: The OLED to Beat



Best Under $1000

Vizio M-Series Quantum Best for Under $1000 SPECIFICATIONS Screen size: 65 inches | Screen technology: LCD with Quantum Dot | Resolution: 3840 x 2160 | Refresh rate: 60 Hz | HDMI ports: 4 | Weight (pounds): 53.4 | Dimensions (Inches): 57.3 x 35.6 x 2.8 Reasons to Buy Quantum-dot display delivers vibrant color Local dimming for great HDR performance Decent audio quality Flexible smart TV features Free content included Reasons to Avoid Limited app selection on TV Remote design is blah

The Vizio M-Series Quantum delivers the best smart TV you'll get for under $1,000. With local dimming and color boosting quantum dot technology, it has impressive picture quality and great HDR performance, complete with Dolby Vision support. A built in Chromecast opens up a vast landscape of apps and services, and the updated SmartCast software includes support for Apple AirPlay2 and HomeKit, making it just as good for iOS users.

MORE: Vizio M-Series Quantum 65-inch (M658-G1): Our Favorite Under $1,000

Best for cord-cutters

Vizio P-Series 65-Inch P65-F1 Best for Cord-Cutters SPECIFICATIONS Screen Size: 65 inches | Screen Technology: LCD | Resolution: 3840 x 2160 | Refresh Rate: 120Hz | HDMI Ports: 5 | Weight (Pounds): 54.3 | Dimensions (Inches): 57 x 32.7 x 2.7 Reasons to Buy Excellent picture quality Local dimming with 100-zone backlighting Antenna connection and tuner Reasons to Avoid Limited local app support No voice assistant

The Vizio P-Series 65-Inch P65-F1 isn’t just a good TV, it’s probably the best thing around for cord cutters who want plenty of content options. Vizio’s smart TVs have been hobbled in recent years by funky smart functionality and the marked absence of a built-in tuner, but the Vizio P-Series 65-Inch P65-F1 corrects these missteps. With great performance, an expanded app selection, major flexibility offered by the built-in Chromecast and the return of the tuner, this TV shapes up to be the best option for anyone who wants to ditch their cable or satellite subscription.

MORE: Vizio P-Series 65-Inch P65-F1 Review: Best Vizio TV Yet

Best OLED Alternative

Samsung Q8FN QLED TV Best OLED Alternative SPECIFICATIONS Screen Size: 65 inches | Screen Technology: LCD | Resolution: 3840 x 2160 | Refresh Rate: 120Hz | HDMI Ports: 4 | Weight (Pounds): 58.4 | Dimensions (Inches): 57.1 x 32.6 x 2.3 Reasons to Buy Superb picture quality Impressive black levels Great 4.1 sound Full-array backlight Reasons to Avoid No OneConnect box No Dolby Vision support Minor light blooming

If you want an excellent picture without the high price of an OLED TV, consider the Samsung Q8FN QLED TV. With Samsung's quantum-dot technology, bright backlight, great audio and special filters for impressive black levels, it's a supremely well-made smart TV that provides impressive 4K quality and off-axis viewing for considerably less than competing OLED models from LG and Sony.

MORE: Samsung 65-inch Q6F QLED TV Review: Elegant, Colorful and Smart

Best Entry-Level OLED

LG 55-inch C7 OLED (OLED55C7P) Best Entry-Level OLED SPECIFICATIONS Screen Size: 55 inches | Screen Technology: OLED | Resolution: 3840 x 2160 | Refresh Rate: 120 Hz | HDMI Ports: 4 | Weight (Pounds): 38.1 | Dimensions (Inches): 48.4 x 28 x 1.8 Reasons to Buy Excellent 4K OLED display Support for multiple HDR formats Superb smart TV features Thoughtfully designed remote Reasons to Avoid Rear ports inaccessible when wall mounted Good audio with Dolby Atmos support

With a gorgeous OLED display and sleek premium design, the LG 55-inch C7 OLED offers everything you want from a top-tier smart TV, like 4K resolution, HDR support, and flawless black levels. As the price drops on last year's models, the C7 becomes more affordable than ever, making it an easy pick as the best value for anyone looking to get an OLED display without loosing their shirt.

MORE: LG C7 OLED (OLED55C7P) Review: The Entry-Level OLED to Buy

Best Outdoor TV

SunBriteTV Veranda Series 55-inch Outdoor TV (2019) Best Outdoor TV SPECIFICATIONS Screen Size: 55 inches | Screen Technology: LCD | Resolution: 3840 x 2160 | Refresh Rate: 60 Hz | HDMI Ports: 3 | Weight (Pounds): 47 | Dimensions (Inches): 49.4 x 28.7 x 3.5 Reasons to Buy Solid 4K picture with HDR support Rugged outdoor design Strong performance in picture and sound Reasons to Avoid No smart functions

The elements are hard on TVs, but the SunBrite TV Veranda Series 55-inch TV (2019) is ready for the outdoors, with a weatherproof design and a screen made for daytime viewing. With strong 4K picture performance, HDR capability and excellent sound quality, it's a great choice when you need a TV for your garage or deck.



MORE: SunBrite TV Veranda Series 55-inch (2019) Review: Our Favorite Outdoor TV

Best Smart 4K TV

LG 65SK9500 Super UHD Best Smart 4K TV SPECIFICATIONS Screen Size: 65 inches | Screen Technology: LCD | Resolution: 3840 x 2160 | Refresh Rate: 120Hz | HDMI Ports: 4 | Weight (Pounds): 59.7 | Dimensions (Inches): 57.2 x 32.8 x 2.5 Reasons to Buy Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support ThinQ AI with Google Assistant Great HDR performance Short lag times for gaming Excellent sound quality Reasons to Avoid Unwieldy stand Slightly skewed color Minor haloing

The LG 65SK9500 Super UHD may not be one of LG’s premium OLEDs, but it’s the smartest TV we’ve ever seen. LG's ThinQ AI combines voice commands, content search and Google Assistant, giving the TV the most versatile voice interaction we’ve encountered. On top of that, the TV has LG’s robust webOS platform and offers pretty great display and sound to top it off.

MORE: LG 65SK9500 Super UHD 65-Inch Review: The Smartest TV Yet

How we test 4K TVs

We evaluate TVs both with instrument-based measurements, such as color accuracy and gamut, as well as subjective tests, to see how well the screens display real-life video. For ultra HD 4K TVs, it's especially important to see how they upscale the HD content that will make up the vast majority of the content people view on the screens. We also consider design and usability. For details on our testing methodology, please see How Tom's Guide Tests and Reviews TVs.

The best time to buy a TV

If you're planning to purchase a new television, the best times to buy are in November, December, and January, according to our sister site ShopSavvy. However, deals on smaller models can be found in the back-to-school timeframe of June-September, too. For more deals and advice on purchase timing, check out ShopSavvy's TV section.

Wondering whether you should buy last year's TV at a bargain or wait for the new sets to arrive in stores? Check out our advice to one conflicted TV shopper.

MORE: Buying a TV? Here Are 11 Things You Should Know

Where to get 4K content

If you're wondering where to get native 4K content, streaming services such as Amazon Instant Video, Vudu and Netflix now shoot and stream some original programs in 4K ultra HD. Sony and Samsung offer media players that let you download 4K movies from multiple studios. Although live 4K broadcasts don't exist yet, the best 4K TVs can upscale HD content to look convincingly more detailed, and the higher number of pixels per inch allow you to sit closer to the screen without seeing a distracting grid – it will even let you enjoy a larger size TV in a smaller room.

Are you planning to buy a PlayStation 4 or Xbox One? Then you should check out our guide to see which 4K console is right for you.

MORE: Where to Get 4K Content

Should I get a TV with HDR?

One feature you'll see mentioned frequently in ads and reviews is HDR, which stands for "High Dynamic Range." This newer offering indicates that a TV can deliver better contrast and brightness with more colors, making your 4K movies and games look even better. Not every 4K TV has HDR support, and neither does all 4K content, but whenever HDR is offered the improvement is striking.

MORE: What Is HDR TV, and Why Does It Matter?

You'll sometimes see HDR under different labels, like Ultra HD Premium or Dolby Vision. As of right now, there is no industry standard for HDR content, and sussing out which manufacturers support each version of the format can be tricky. Thankfully, additional HDR support can often be added with a software update, and many manufacturers support multiple formats already.

The good news is that HDR support is becoming more common and more affordable, making it easier than ever to get the best picture quality available.