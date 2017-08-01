Beats' AirPod Alternatives Are Now $50 Cheaper

Wireless buds are getting cheaper every day, but if you don't like the idea of having loose buds dangling from your ears, you'll like the BeatsX.

Although they traditionally cost $150, they're currently on sale for just $99.99. (You'll have to add them to your cart to see this price).

The neckband design means you don't have to fidget with wires or tiny, loose earbuds, which can be easily misplaced. Moreover, the band is lightweight enough that it can remain around your neck even when you're not listening to music.

Plus, at $100 they're $50 off their retail price and $50 cheaper than Apple's AirPods.

Wired loved the BeatsX's lightweight design and in-line controls, but wasn't wild about the audio quality, which they found too bassy. Cnet gave them a more positive review, although they found that the headphones deliver too much treble.

Currently on sale, they are ideally priced for anyone who wants reliable, wireless buds without spending a bundle.