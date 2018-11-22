Amazon Black Friday Storage Sale: Save Up to 68 Percent Off SSDs, HDDs

Amazon has a Thanksgiving surprise for you. The online retailer is taking up to 68 percent off select storage devices from SanDisk, G-Technology, and WD. The sale includes everything from SanDisk's ultra-fast SSD drives to WD's spacious external hard drives.

Gamers and photographers can also benefit from the sale, which includes discounted microSD cards. Switch owners in particular might want to jump on SanDisk's 400GB card, which is only $79.99 for Black Friday (down from $249.99).

Other notable deals include:

Amazon's sale is valid today only, which makes it a great time to stock up on all of your storage needs.