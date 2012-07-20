World's Thinnest Smartphone is as Tough as a Hammer?!

At its launch, the Motorola Droid RAZR was called the world's thinnest smartphone, and surprisingly enough it wasn't Apple or Samsung that dethroned it. Currently available in China, the Oppo Finder is much much more than the world's thinnest smartphone. We've seen our share of tough smartphones, but it would be an understatement to say the Oppo Finder can take a beating.

Measuring in at an ultra slim 6.65mm, the Oppo Finder beats the Droid RAZR by 0.45mm. But as you can see in the video above, this thing can beat a lot more than other smartphones. For example, it seems to be doing a pretty good job at beating a nail into a 2x4 piece of wood. Although we certainly hope you'd never have to use your smartphone as a hammer, it looks like the Oppo Finder may be a decent substitute.

As tough and as thin as it is, the Finder still packs a punch under the hood with a dual-core 1.5GHz processor, 1GB of ram and 16GB of internal storage running Android 4.0. Although the phone is currently the world's thinnest, leaked specs for the upcoming ZTE Athena reveal that the Finder may soon be dethroned. But at least the company will still be able to advertise its hammering capabilities.