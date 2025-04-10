Google Pixel 9a review live — test results, camera samples and iPhone 16e comparisons

Refresh

New Pixel 9a macro mode captures stunning closeups — better than iPhone 16e I took a bunch of photos with the new cameras for my Pixel 9a review. One area in particular where I see a huge improvement is macro photography. There's now a dedicated macro mode for the first time with the A-series, and I can't tell you enough about how it makes a diference. Just take a look at the comparison shot I captured above between the Pixel 9a and iPhone 16e. There's a lot more fine detail with — whereas the Pixel 9a was much closer. It's also worth pointing out that the macro photos is captured with the main cameras, as opposed to the ultrawide that traditionally has done it with other phones.

Low light camera performance is convincing against iPhone 16e With its new 48MP main camera, the Pixel 9a shows why it continues to be a low light beast when it comes to the best cheap phones. My go-to test for this is my backyard and the tree right in the middle, which I always shoot for all of my review. That way, I can inspect how each new phone I review performs. Against the iPhone 16e, which has a tremendous boost over the previous iPhone SE 2022, the Pixel 9a manages to better expose the shot evenly. The shadows, in particular, seem to get boosted more because those areas look a bit dark with the iPhone 16e. However, closer inspection reveals that the iPhone 16e captures a little more definition around the tree and its branches. What do you think?

Google brought back something phone cameras haven't done in over a decade (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Flush camera designs are rare. Take a look at what's out there and I bet you won't find many that come close to matching the Pixel 9a's nearly flush camera design. My colleague, Tom Pritchard, was really surprised by how Google achieved this considering that we haven't seen flush camera designs in over a decade. Sure, it could've been done at the expense of its thinness, but at 0.4-inches, it's still incredibly svelte. I've said how this new camera design makes it look boring in my Pixel 9a review, but others feel differently about it.

Is the Pixel 9a redesign good or bad? (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) This one's tough because on one hand, I've missed the flush camera designs that were prevalent a long while back. But at the same time, I miss the camera bar design of the Pixel 8a. In my Pixel 9a review, I say how this change is tough because it makes the phone look a bit boring and bland. Yes, I like the uniformity of the back and how it's much more subdued, but that Pixel identity is gone with the new design. And with its flat edges and rounded corners, it looks more iPhone than before.

Should you buy or skip the Pixel 9a? Pixel 9a FULL Review: NOT EVEN CLOSE vs. iPhone 16e - YouTube Watch On Everyone knows I've a fan of budget phones and the Pixel 9a is no exception with its $499 starting cost. In my Pixel 9a video above, I go into detail about some of the reasons why you should buy the Pixel 9a — and it's not just because of its price. On the flip side, there are a couple of reasons why to not consider it. For example, the Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL offer a full year's worth of Gemini Advanced, whereas you only get a month of it with the Pixel 9a.

Pixel A-series pricing over the years Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Price Pixel 9a $499 Pixel 8a $499 Pixel 7a $499 Pixel 6a $449 Pixel 5a $449 Pixel 4a $349 Pixel 3a $399 Like I said, the $499 pricing is hard to beat and central to the Pixel 9a's success. Take a look at the pricing of the A-series over the years, spanning back to the Pixel 3a. That phone launched at $399 in 2019, yet it's only increased by $100 to today. The only anomaly is the Pixel 4a, which was at a lower $349 cost. Still, given the time that has passed since the first one, I think a $100 increase isn't too shabby. That's why I keep on going back to price as a huge selling point in my Pixel 9a review, especially when today's best phones easily exceed $1,000.