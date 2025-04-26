7 ways Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 could beat the Galaxy Z Flip 7

After getting some decent hands-on time with the new Motorola Razr Ultra 2025, I have a better understanding of how the latest addition to the lineup stacks up in the best foldable phones conversation.

In fact, Samsung should be nervous right about now. That’s why I want to share all of the ways the Razr Ultra 2025 could be better than the forthcoming Galaxy Z Flip 7.

I understand that we’re still probably months away from an official reveal, as the latest rumors hint at an early July event. That’s why I’ll be taking all the leaks and rumors surrounding the next flip-style phone from Samsung, and then compare them to what I know from my time with the Razr Ultra 2025.

Honesty, I think Motorola’s in a good position — so it’s imperative that Samsung takes the appropriate measures to elevate the Galaxy Z Flip 7. There’s still plenty of time for things to change my mind, but as it stands, I believe the Razr Ultra 2025 could be the superior flip phone. Here’s why.

Motorola Razr Ultra HANDS ON! The 2025 Foldable to Beat - YouTube Watch On

Larger, brighter main display

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

Sadly, the rumors indicate that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 won’t have as big of a main screen. Analyst Ross Young says that the main screen will increase to 6.85-inches, which would be up from the Z Flip 6’s 6.7-inch size.

Motorola crams a 7-inch AMOLED into its flip-style phone, which is also rated for a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. Last year’s Razr Plus 2024 has the title of the brightest screen in a foldable phone that Tom’s Guide has tested to date at 2,158 nits, so I anticipate that the Razr Ultra 2025 will exceed that. In comparison, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 achieved less at 1,942 nits.

512GB of base storage

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

Despite the substantial price difference between the Razr Plus 2025 and Razr Ultra 2025, the latter comes with a generous 512GB of base storage. That’s a healthy amount for any phone, let alone a foldable one. Leakers have shared details that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will come with a base storage option of 256GB, with a 512GB option that should presumably add more to its bottom line.

Bigger battery

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

Unless the Galaxy Z Flip 7 grows dramatically in size, I don’t think it’ll come close to matching the 4,700 mAh battery in the Razr Ultra 2025. And paired with a more power efficient chip this time around, the Snapdragon 8 Elite, I’m confident that the Razr Ultra 2025 will outlast its rivals by a long shot.

That’s because Samsung is reportedly going to give the Galaxy Z Flip 7 a 4,300 mAh power pack, which would technically be an improvement over the Z Flip 6’s 4,000 mAh battery — but I don’t think it’s enough to win in our battery benchmark test over the Razr Ultra.

Faster charging speeds

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

The Razr Ultra 2025’s massive battery is accompanied by even faster charging speeds. In fact, I don’t think Samsung will come close to matching the 68W wired and 30W wireless charging speeds of the Razr Ultra. The wired charging speed is also the fastest in any foldable phone I’ve tested to date, edging out the 67W speed of the OnePlus Open.

There haven’t been any reports around the Galaxy Z Flip 7’s charging speeds, but I don’t anticipate seeing a dramatic increase over the Galaxy Z Flip 6’s current 25W wired and 15W wireless charging speeds.

More durable hinge

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

I’m the type of person that will open a flip-style phone by quickly flicking it, much like how I used to do it with flip phones from the 2000s. Motorola says that the new titanium-reinforced hinge plate is 4x stronger than the previous stainless steel one, plus it’s touted to withstand up to 35% more folds than the previous generation hinge design.

It’s unknown at the moment what Samsung will be doing to improve the durability of its hinge for the Galaxy Z Flip 7, but it’ll need to match the Ultra at the very least. And while Samsung’s display unit teased a creaseless panel on a foldable phone at MWC 2025 earlier this year, it’s not expected to be ready for production.

Better looking, more stylish design

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

I’ve always preferred the design of Motorola’s flip-style phone because of their stylish cues and ergonomic designs. That still resonates with the Ultra, which is made better by the four different finishes it’s available in. From the usual soft touch finishes copied from previous models, to a new wooden finish and another that employs Italian-made Alcantara, I can’t deny the stylish appeal of the Ultra.

Samsung’s Z Flip series have this cutesy charm to them, but they’ve often come off sharp around the edges and more boxy looking. Leaked case designs give us an idea of what the Z Flip 7 could look like, which has similarities to the current Z Flip 6.

Better camera performance

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

When I took over 200 photos with the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Razr Plus 2024 last year, Samsung’s phone narrowly came out on top. This year could be a different story with a Galaxy Z Flip 7 vs Razr Ultra 2025 photo shootout because Motorola arms its phone with a superb set of cameras.

They consist of a 50MP main camera, 50MP ultrawide, and a 50MP selfie. Motorola also says that the main camera can deliver optical-like quality at 2x zoom with the main camera, making it a formidable camera phone for just about any situation.

Meanwhile, it’s tipped that Samsung will be leaning on the same cameras as before with the Z Flip 7 — a 50MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide, and 12MP selfie. Meaning, the improvements could come down to image processing algorithms.